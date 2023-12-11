A calendar full of events for Delhi ahead of New Year

Come winter, a series of festivals are held in Capital for art and culture connoisseurs. And this year too, the Delhi government is set to organise cultural festivals — ranging from music to theatre — beginning this weekend and extending till January, officials aware of the matter said. New Delhi, India - Sept. 26, 2017: Dance group performs Indian contemporary form presenting National Epic-Mahabharata at Purana Qila Dance Festival organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. (Photo by Arun Sharma/ Hindustan Times) (/HT PHOTO)

The events and programmes are being organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad, the cultural wing of the Delhi government, various language academies, and the Delhi tourism department.

According to Delhi government officials, the North-East Cultural Festival will be held at Central Park in Connaught Place — a hot spot for cultural programmes — on December 16-17 where an array of events will be held.

“The North-East is well known for talented artists and rich music. The festival will have performances by renowned artistes from Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and other parts which will make the event truly diverse. The entry will be free,” said an official, who asked not to be named. This will be followed by the Western Music Festival at the Garden of Five Senses from December 22 to 25; and a folk night on December 25 and a Qawwali night on December 26 — both at Central Park.

The revered Thumri Festival, where renowned classical and folk music artistes from across the country perform, will be held from December 26 to 28 at the Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House.

Apart from these, comedy nights will be held at Ambedkar Stadium from January 5 to 6, Hasya Rang Utsav in first week of January, and SOPAN — a festival of young musicians and dancers — will be held from January 18 to 21 at Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House. The Hindi Academy will host a folk night while the Urdu Academy will organise a Qawwali night where established artistes will perform. “For many events, the list of artists is still being finalised. We will ensure that both young talents as well as maestros are roped in by the agencies,” a Delhi government official said. “The Delhi government is planning diverse programmes because winter is the best time for such events in Delhi,” said a second official.

Tourism minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Delhi as the Capital is a cultural melting pot, and its residents are passionate supporters of arts. “These upcoming programmes offer a diverse range of cultural experiences, providing a welcome respite from daily stresses. We are excited to present them,” Bharadwaj said.

A Sahitya Kala Parishad official said that before the pandemic, the Delhi government used to organise various cultural and musical events frequently but Covid-19 slowed down the cultural scene in the city.

“Now that Covid is under control, the events calendar is full again. Events are being held in Delhi nearly all weekends for the public. We have been trying to improve the quality of the events which is being appreciated by the artists as well as art lovers,” said the official.