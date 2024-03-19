 ‘A hero for all Dilli wallas’: AAP comes out in support of Satyendar Jain | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
‘A hero for all Dilli wallas’: AAP comes out in support of Satyendar Jain

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 19, 2024 06:19 AM IST

On Thursday, Jain returned to Tihar Jail, having been out on interim bail since May 2023. He was arrested by the ED in May 2022 for alleged money laundering.

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, came out in support of Satyendar Jain, even as their party colleague surrendered on Monday evening and returned to Tihar Jail, hours after the Supreme Court rejected his plea seeking regular bail.

Satyendar Jain leaves his house for Tihar Jail on Monday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Satyendar Jain leaves his house for Tihar Jail on Monday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Also Read: Satyendar Jain returns to Delhi’s Tihar jail after SC rejects his plea for bail

Ex-minister Jain, 59, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, for alleged money laundering. He was granted interim bail by the apex court on May 26, 2023, on health grounds, and had been out since then after several extensions to the interim bail.

Meanwhile, here is how AAP leaders reacted:

Arvind Kejriwal: The AAP national convenor called Jain a ‘hero for all Dilli wallas' (people of Delhi).

“He (Jain) made arrangements for providing 24x7 electricity, free electricity, good govt hospitals and mohalla (community) clinics. Feel extremely sad for him and his family. God bless him,” the Delhi chief minister posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Atishi: The Kalkaji legislator, a minister in the Kejriwal-led government, simply wrote ‘Heart breaking’ along with broken heart and sad face emojis.

Saurabh Bharadwaj: The Greater Kailash MLA, also a minister the Union territory (UT) government, lashed out at the Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Just see the (low) level of BJP's politics. The person who gave the fantastic mohalla clinics to Delhi, has been sent to jail. It is extremely saddening,” Bharadwaj wrote on the social media platform.

 

 

 

 

 

 

News / Cities / Delhi / ‘A hero for all Dilli wallas’: AAP comes out in support of Satyendar Jain
