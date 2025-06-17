A quaint road in Delhi gains spotlight after PM Modi is conferred honour in Cyprus

On Monday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Cyprus’ one of the highest civilian honour—the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III—it cast a quiet glow on a corner of central Delhi. Tucked behind Lodhi Road, a short, tree-lined stretch named Archbishop Makarios Marg suddenly found itself in the spotlight. Archbishop Makarios Marg in New Delhi on Monday. (HT Photo)

The road, renamed in the 1980s, honours Makarios III, the towering figure who served as Archbishop of the Church of Cyprus from 1950 to 1977 and later became the country’s first President. He is widely regarded as the founding father of the Republic of Cyprus, leading its transition from British colonial rule. The award Modi received also bears his name, cementing a historical thread between Nicosia and New Delhi—one woven through shared diplomacy and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The Archbishop Makarios Marg, historians recall, was once called Golf Links Road. But in the wake of the 1983 NAM summit hosted in Delhi, it was among several roads rechristened in tribute to international leaders aligned with India’s vision.

“A host of important leaders were in Delhi for the summit, including Fidel Castro,” said author Sohail Hashmi. “Soon after, roads were renamed for them—Josip Broz Tito Marg, Gamal Abdel Nasser Marg, Ho Chi Minh Marg—and Makarios Marg. He was a freedom fighter and central to Cyprus’ struggle for independence.”

“Pandit Nehru’s role was instrumental in the non-aligned movement and this continued till the 1980s, particularly during Indira Gandhi’s time, when India wholly believed in this ideology,” Hashmi added.

Prime Minister Modi, accepting the honour in Cyprus on Monday, expressed gratitude to the President and people of Cyprus, dedicating the award to the historic friendship between the two nations.

The road named after Makarios is a relic of a diplomatic era that once burned brightly. Political scientist Anuradha Chenoy, former dean at JNU’s School of International Studies and now with OP Jindal Global University, said the road-naming spree of the 1980s was a reflection of India’s deep commitment to NAM.

“I remember that summit—Fidel Castro, Yasser Arafat, had all come to Delhi,” said Chenoy. “It was also a time when the city was being reimagined spatially. The Shanti Path diplomatic enclave was coming up, embassies were being consolidated, and roads were named after world leaders who stood for decolonisation and sovereignty. Makarios had passed away not long before. Naming a road after him was part of that ethos.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh remembered the archbishop’s connection to India. In a post on X, he recalled Makarios’ visit to India in 1962, where he spent two weeks as a guest of the Nehru government. “When Pandit Nehru died in 1964, Cyprus declared a national day of mourning,” Ramesh wrote. “In the early 1980s, a beautiful and busy street in Delhi’s Golf Links area was named after him—although his name is split into two parts on the signboard.”