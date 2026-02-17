New Delhi, For the first time since its inception, Aadyam Theatre will open its new season in the national capital and stage supernatural horror production "Ankahi", a genre it has not explored before, here at Kamani Auditorium on March 28 and 29. Aadyam Theatre to open season 8 with horror play 'Ankahi' in Delhi

The season opener, directed by Vikranth Pawar, is a Hindi adaptation of English author Susan Hill's "The Woman in Black", originally adapted for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt, one of the longest-running productions in London's West End.

The play follows Sandeepan Chauhan, a lawyer troubled by a haunting episode from his past. Hoping to confront the truth, he turns to a young actor to stage his story.

What begins as a legal assignment involving the estate of a deceased woman, Fatima Ilyas, slowly transforms into a frightening experience, blurring the line between performance and reality.

"'Ankahi - The untold story of The Woman in Black' is 90 minutes of pure drama and thrill on stage. This genre of supernatural thriller is a very different experience in the live medium of theatre. The scares feel more real, the spook more eerie, and the drama more tense.

"The play represents theatre in its raw and unbound form, where the story doesn't just unfold on stage but also in the audience's imagination," Pawar said in a statement.

It features actor-comedian Gopal Datt as Chauhan and actor Rohit Chaudhary as the young actor drawn into the unsettling narrative.

The season has been curated by artistic directors Nadir Khan and Akarsh Khurana, along with Shernaz Patel and Ipshita Singh Chakraborty.

According to the organisers, the curation panel reviewed more than 50 proposals from theatre practitioners across the country before finalising the lineup.

"We are beginning the new season with a new genre. 'Ankahi' is a psychological thriller with supernatural overtones that promises to be an immersive experience.

"We are eager to see how audiences respond," Khurana said, who before donning the hat of the artistic director this season, has been associated with the Aadyam Theatre in various capacities in the past seven seasons.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.