AAP alleges BJP ‘ploy to buy councillors’ as defectors meet Delhi LG, CM; BJP hits back

A delegation of the Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP), the breakaway faction of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) municipal councillors and leaders, on Thursday met lieutenant governor VK Saxena and chief minister Rekha Gupta, sparking outrage from the AAP, which termed the formation of the IVP an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party at “political horse-trading”. Members of the Indraprastha Vikas Party. (PTI)

A 16-member IVP delegation demanded “immediate guidelines should be issued to the officers to immediately arrange for the budget for the wards of the party’s corporators and start the public welfare works which have been stalled for the past two and a half years,” according to a statement issued by the party.

IVP leader Mukesh Goyal said: “During the last two-and-a-half years of AAP rule, public works have come to a standstill, causing problems to common people. The condition of maintenance of parks, construction and repair of roads and drains, and the cleanliness system is bad. AAP did not make an effort to get work done for the public, while being in power in the municipal corporation, due to which the condition of various wards is bad.”

Last Saturday, 15 AAP councillors resigned and announced the formation of the IVP. Another councillor joined them on Tuesday while IVP leaders claimed many more AAP councillors were looking to join the party.

Reacting to the meeting, the AAP said in a statement: “The day these councillors staged this new party drama, we made it clear that this is nothing but BJP’s attempt at political horse-trading. BJP lacks the majority to form the Standing Committee or the Ward Committees—so it has resorted to buying councillors. Since the time of the Mayor election, the BJP has been desperately trying to poach our councillors.”

The statement adds: “Each one was offered ₹5 crore. Because we exposed these horse-trading attempts during the Mayor election itself, the BJP is now staging a new drama of a new party. This is the BJP’s operation from start to finish. In the coming days, the truth will be undeniable.”