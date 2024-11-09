AAP bemoans law and order situation in Delhi; BJP hits back

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday repeated its charge that Delhi has become a haven for criminals and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been unable to control law and order in the Capital. The AAP’s latest refrain came after two incidents of shooting by minors were reported within 24 hours in the city. Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. (PTI)

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday said that the national capital was turning into a “gangster capital” under the watch of the BJP-led central government with several extortion incidents taking place in the past few months.

To be sure, the Delhi Police is under the control of the Union home ministry. Hitting back, the BJP said that the recent criminal incidents in Delhi were crimes of personal enmity, not of extortion, and that the Delhi Police has almost 100% crime detection rate. The Delhi Police declined to comment on the matter.

Bharadwaj attributed the recent surge in crime in Delhi to the failure of the Union home minister and the Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) in fulfilling their responsibilities.

“For months the national capital has been plagued by gang violence. On November 5, news broke of gangster attacks in two places in the city. In Nangloi, a ₹10 crore extortion demand was made after gangsters attacked a plywood showroom. The same day a fire broke out above a gas godown in Alipur, where extortion was also demanded. Last night, three miscreants on motorcycles opened fire indiscriminately, killing one and injuring another. How can the capital of our country face such lawlessness? What’s shocking is that there has been no response from the home minister, the BJP-led central government, or the LG as if they feel no accountability toward Delhi residents,” Bhardwaj said in a press conference on Saturday.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that it was unfortunate that Delhi government ministers who have failed the city on every front were claiming that the city’s law and order situation has collapsed.

“Most of the crime incidents reported in the last few months are actually incidents of crime for personal enmity, not extortion. Yesterday’s incident at Welcome Colony was a result of business monetary dispute. The victim knew the assailants as was the case in the earlier incident at Farsh Bazar. Incidents of firing need to be checked but Delhi residents appreciate the almost 100% crime detection rate of Delhi police, which arrested the men involved in last night’s murder within a few hours,” said Kapoor.