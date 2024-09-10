AAP, BJP spar on Madrasi Camp slum eviction

New Delhi Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the Madrasi Camp on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued orders against the eviction of residents from the Madrasi Camp slum cluster located near Old Barapullah Bridge, after the Public Works Department on September 5 issued notices for a demolition drive in the area. This triggered a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with both parties blaming each other for the imminent demolition drive in the slum cluster.

Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the camp Tuesday morning and expressed solidarity with residents.

PWD minister Atishi on Tuesday issued the orders stopping the eviction. “Any demolition of the said JJ cluster by PWD is illegal and it is hereby directed that no such demolition is to be done by PWD,” she said in the order, warning erring officials of disciplinary action.

PWD officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that in the past 10 years, the Delhi government “has not only deprived people living in slum clusters of basic facilities” but their DUSIB department “has done absolutely no work” for their rehabilitation.

During his visit, Sisodia held the BJP responsible for getting notices issued to evict residents. “People have been living in Madrasi Camp for more than 50-60 years. Their children got married here. These people cannot be displaced without any arrangement for rehabilitation; this is wrong. The AAP stands with these people and we will not let their slums be demolished like this,” he said.

Sisodia said that the residents were also promised plots. “They have little children; how can they be displaced? These are the people of India. When we talk about India of 2047, aren’t their children a part of that India? How can these people demolish their houses like this?”

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said: “Many other slum settlements in Delhi, including Madrasi Basti in the Jangpura constituency, was a case in court, but neither the Delhi government nor its DUSIB department presented a proposal to court to save this settlement or for the rehabilitation of its residents. Delhi government’s PWD issued a notice to residents of Madrasi Basti to vacate, which the Delhi BJP has continuously opposed. Now, Manish Sisodia is trying to avoid responsibility for this notice by making hollow statements.”

Sachdeva said that the central government has undertaken the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in Kalkaji, Jailer Bagh and Kathputli Colony. “Manish Sisodia should point to a single slum cluster in Delhi where the government has worked to improve the lives of slum dwellers in the last ten year,” he said.