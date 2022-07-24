AAP claims Delhi police replaced Kejriwal’s banner with PM Modi’s at govt event
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday claimed that the Delhi police personnel replaced chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s hoarding with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue of a mega-plantation drive at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital late Saturday night.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai in a press conference on Sunday claimed that the Delhi police personnel late Saturday night took control of the stage and the venue site and replaced the Delhi government’s hoarding with one that they had brought. He alleged that the Delhi police tried to hijack the mega-plantation drive upon the direction of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The last day of the 14-day mega-plantation drive at Asola was to see participation of both Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor (L-G) V.K Saxena, with over 1 lakh saplings being planted. While Kejriwal gave the event a skip on Sunday morning, Saxena attended it and also planted a sapling. Amidst rising tension between the LG and the CM, Kejriwal had also skipped a weekly meeting called by the LG on Friday.
Reactions from the Delhi police, the L-G office and the PMO are awaited. The copy will be updated as and when they respond.
“This year, we are planning to plant over 35 lakh saplings across the capital. To achieve this target, we were carrying out Van Mahotsav, a mega tree plantation drive, from July 11 onwards, under which various MLAs and cabinet ministers of the Delhi government took part and encouraged plantation. Today was the last day of this plantation drive and it was to be carried out at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary where 1 lakh saplings were to be planted, with both the Delhi chief minister and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor scheduled to take part in this event. However, it is unfortunate to inform everyone that for this event which has been organised by the Delhi government, Delhi police was sent to the venue last night on directions of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Police took charge of the stage and the pandal which had been set up at the venue,” said Rai while addressing a press conference on Sunday morning.
“Our staff, which was involved in setting up the stage was removed and they removed the banner, which had been set up on the stage by the Delhi government, with a banner bearing the Prime Minister’s face,” he added.
Rai also alleged that on-ground staff were also warned that if they remove this new hoarding on the stage, then action will be taken against them.
“The hoarding we designed for the backdrop of the stage was one bearing photographs of the L-G on the one side and the Delhi chief minister on the other side. We do not understand what message the PMO wants to send to us by forcibly removing this banner and installing one with a photograph of the Prime Minister in it,” he said, saying the job of the Delhi police is to provide protection to people and not forcibly remove and install banners at night.
Rai said even on Sunday morning, the Delhi Police were still on the site and were not allowing the Delhi government staff to reach the stage without permission. “We are hearing this morning that the entire venue is under the control and even banners and hoardings with photographs of the Delhi chief minister have now been torn on site,” he said, saying this was not the first time the Centre has attacked the Delhi government in recent weeks.
“The Centre has been trying to attack the Kejriwal-led government over the past few weeks through different ways. Our cabinet minister Satyendar Jain was arrested on a false case. They are also trying to frame deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in another case and recently, the chief minister’s trip to Singapore was also stopped by the Centre,” Rai added.
In photographs shared by the Delhi government, the Delhi police personnel can be seen around the main stage and at the venue, with several banners with pictures of the Delhi CM torn at the venue. The banner on the stage bears a photo of the Prime Minister on one side and photographs of the Delhi L-G and the chief minister on the other side of the banner.
