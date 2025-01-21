AAP installing Chinese CCTVs in Delhi: Parvesh Verma

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma on Tuesday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and New Delhi MLA Arvind Kejriwal of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the assembly elections. In a press conference, Verma alleged that Kejriwal was misusing resources from the Punjab government and engaging in activities that posed a security risk before Republic Day. Additionally, Verma alleged that Punjab government employees and vehicles were being used in AAP’s campaign. (PTI)

Verma claimed that “Chinese cameras” were being installed in slum areas of New Delhi “through contractors during the election period, allegedly with the assistance of liquor mafias.” The BJP leader further added, “In a hurried attempt, Chinese CCTV cameras are being installed across New Delhi ahead of January 26, violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and posing a significant security risk. These fake CCTVs are being installed in slums merely for show. Their contents are not being inspected.”

Additionally, Verma alleged that Punjab government employees and vehicles were being used in AAP’s campaign. “There are hundreds of Punjab vehicles running in the New Delhi area with labels of the Punjab government. No one is checking their contents. Kejriwal is relying on Punjab government employees to win this election. The Election Commission should curb the misuse of resources,” he said.

The BJP leader also accused AAP of installing illegal water taps in slums using resources from Punjab. “Illegal water taps are being brought from Punjab and installed in slum areas of New Delhi,” he claimed.

In response to Verma’s allegations, Punjab chief minister and the state’s AAP convener, Bhagwant Mann criticised Verma’s remarks, calling them “insulting and dangerous” for Punjabis. Posting on X, Mann said, ”Vehicles with numbers of any state can go to any part of the country, there is no restriction on this... They are marking vehicles with Punjab numbers and asking why are vehicles from Punjab roaming in Delhi? ”

HT reached out to the election commission for a comment on the allegations but did not receive any response.

Highlighting Kejriwal’s alleged failure as an MLA, Verma said, “He has spent only ₹6 crore out of the ₹30 crore MLA LAD (Local Area Development) fund. Having failed to execute substantial development work, people in slums and washermen colonies have shut their doors on him.”

Mann further accused the BJP of targeting Punjabis for political gains, adding, “Amit Shah ji, you are neither able to keep the country’s border safe nor Delhi. So many thousands of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are coming to the whole country, you don’t have a problem with them? But you are calling Punjabis coming to Delhi from Punjab a threat to the country. You should apologize to the Punjabis.”