AAP MP Raghav Chadha may be arrested soon: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Chadha likely to be arrested: Kejriwal claims

HT correspondent

New Delhi: In fresh claim, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stated that preparations are underway to arrest Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha ever since his appointment as party’s co-incharge for Gujarat assembly elections.

In a tweet (in Hindi) Kejriwal said: “We are hearing that these people will arrest Raghav Chadha now since he has been appointed as co-incharge of Gujarat and he has started participating in poll campaigns in Gujarat. These people are thinking up the case and allegations (to be levelled against Chadha).” The AAP chief indirectly referred to the central government with “these people.”

The claim came two days after AAP’s communications in-charge Vijay Nair was arrested in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Later Raghav Chadha tweeted to state that he was not afraid of jail besides claiming that the

BJP has lost sleep after watching the rise of AAP every day. “Gujarat wants change. We are followers of Bhagat Singh – neither afraid of the walls of your jail nor the noose,” Chadha said in a tweet.