AAP says chief minister’s family under house arrest; police deny

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Friday alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s family was put under house arrest and was not being allowed free access outside their residence following the party leader’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate the previous night. AAP leader Atishi being detained during the protest on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Delhi Police refuted the allegations, and said that movement was only being restricted keeping in view the family’s safety. Police said that, initially, some party leaders were stopped outside Kejriwal’s residence as the family’s approval was needed due to security reasons.

A Delhi Police officer who asked not to be named said: “It’s wrong to say that Kejriwal’s family has been kept under house arrest. Some AAP leaders and workers, including Delhi minister Gopal Rai, arrived in the morning and wanted to go inside. They had to wait as we needed the family’s approval. The minister later went inside and met the family. Other party leaders, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi’s MLAs and councillors, were also allowed. We have been allowing only those people whose approval is being granted by Kejriwal’s family.”

Police officers also cited prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) being imposed around the residence to forbid the assembly of four or more people in the area.

The chief minister lives with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, two children and his parents at the Civil Lines residence on Flagstaff Road.

After meeting the family around 2pm, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the family was not allowed free access outside the house.

“The son and daughter of the chief minister Kejriwal are preparing for exams. They have to go out to meet people, and borrow books but they are not being let outside. The relatives of the family are calling to meet them but they have to plead with the police to permit a meeting. The police are nitpicking that two instead of four relatives would be let in. What is the fault of the children and his wife... this is condemnable,” the Punjab chief minister said.

Later in the evening, the AAP MLAs and councillors marched towards Kejriwal’s residence in solidarity and to meet his family. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said Kejriwal’s family remained under “house arrest”.

“We have come here to meet his family. They are not being allowed to meet anyone. They have been placed under house arrest. Nobody knows what state they are in,” said Pathak.

Other AAP MLAs, including Jarnail Singh and Raaj Kumar Anand, and Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi were among those present outside Kejriwal’s residence.

Oberoi termed Kejriwal’s arrest a “murder of democracy”. “We have come to meet Kejriwal’s family but police and administration are not allowing us to go inside. MLAs and councillors are pleading with the police to allow us to meet the family. This is also a murder of democracy. Democracy can’t be allowed to be murdered like this and we can’t be stopped from raising our voices,” said Oberoi.

A small group was later allowed to enter the premises around 5pm.