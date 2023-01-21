AAP targets BJP over allegations of jhuggi demolition

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Kalkaji MLA Atishi said on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conspired to demolish slums in Badarpur and Tughlakabad after having given demolition notices to slums in Kalkaji.

“BJP was making false promises before the elections in the name of ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan’, but after the elections they started putting up demolition notices all over Delhi. Hardly two weeks after losing the municipal corporation of Delhi elections, BJP’s anti-poor mindset has been completely exposed. A month ago, when BJP needed votes, it was telling slum dwellers that they would give them houses where their slums are, but these slums became illegal as soon as the elections were over,” Atishi said in a press conference.

She said AAP will hold a demonstration outside BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s house to protest against the notices being issued to residents of slum in Navjeevan Camp, Nehru Camp, Tughlakabad village and Subhash Camp.

“The central government should say whether Tughlakabad village was inhabited earlier or the Archaeological Survey of India was formed earlier. Tughlakabad village is 800 years old,” she added.

Last Saturday, several hundred Aam Aadmi Party workers led by AAP MLAs staged a protest against alleged slum demolition near the Delhi BJP headquarters which witnessed police using water cannons to disperse the crowds.