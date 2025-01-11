AAP woos RWAs with security funds

In a fresh pre-poll promise, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the party, if voted back to power in the February 5 elections, will allocate funds for resident welfare associations across the city for hiring security guards in a bid to keep neighbourhoods safe. Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference at the AAP office in New Delhi on Friday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“After the AAP forms the government, funds will be allocated to RWAs to appoint private security guards in their neighbourhoods. These guards will provide basic security to ensure safety. While it is true that no one can replace the police, and we do not intend to do so, these security guards will help maintain basic neighbourhood safety... They will also ensure that unauthorized individuals do not enter the area,” he said at during a press conference at the party office.

The AAP government will also ensure fairness in funds distribution and proper implementation, Kejriwal added.

The “guarantee” for safety, a basic right of citizens, comes on the back of the AAP’s consistent attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power at the Centre, for the “rising” crime rate in the Capital. The Delhi Police comes under the central government.

“The BJP-led central government, especially under Union home minister Amit Shah, has turned Delhi into the crime capital of the country. The crime rate has skyrocketed — there are rampant thefts, open robberies, chain snatching incidents, and even gang wars. Women find it difficult to step out of their homes. People are extremely scared and feel highly insecure,” said Kejriwal. “If someone in Delhi suffers, Arvind Kejriwal feels the pain. We cannot sit silently in the face of this.”

The AAP chief also highlighted works carried out by it to ensure better safety, such as the installation of “more than 260,000 CCTV cameras across the city.”

“These cameras have made it easier to control crime and apprehend criminals. Similarly, security guards appointed through RWAs, funded by the government, will provide safety to residents. This is another guarantee we are making in this election,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi has around 5,000 registered RWAs and around 3,000 unregistered RWAs, according to United Residents Joint Action (URJA), one of the umbrella bodies of the RWAs. On an average, each RWA has around 1,500 voters, said Atul Goyal, president of URJA.

Goyal said that the AAP’s promise is not a new one, as “several political parties have announcements about providing funds for local development works, security and other expenses to RWAs but after elections no political parties pay attention to the RWAs.”