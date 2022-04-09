AAP backs protest by cab drivers over hikes in CNG prices
Hundreds of cab drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday to oppose the steep hike in CNG prices, drawing support from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for the rising fuel prices across the country.
CNG price has risen by ₹13.1 in a month, with a kilo of gas now costing ₹69.11 in Delhi.
The cab drivers have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if the government does not agree to their demands. “We have informed the Central and state governments that we will go on strike from April 18 if our demands are not fulfilled. The government should either slash the CNG prices or revise the fares. The CNG prices have neared ₹70 per kg and the cab drivers are still operating on the old fare. It is difficult for the drivers to survive in the wake of skyrocketing prices,” said Ravi Rathor, president of ‘Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Association’.
AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the BJP-led Centre is “waging a war against the poor” and that it “has raised the price of CNG by over ₹14 in 20 days”. “The Modi government has drastically increased the penalty imposed on delay in renewal of fitness certificates of autos and taxis. Earlier, a fine of ₹300 was imposed for delay in renewal of fitness certificate of auto-taxi, which has now been increased to a staggering ₹5,000,” said Pathak.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor attributing the rise in fuel rates to international factors. “CNG is the backbone of Delhi’s transport infrastructure and therefore AAP leaders should ask CM Kejriwal to extend subsidy on CNG rates to auto-taxi drivers or reduce local taxes on CNG rates to ensure smooth running of public transport, without affectingdrivers or commuters,” Kapoor said.
Panchkula woman hoping to sell old bicycle online loses ₹24,800 to cyber fraud
Hoping to sell a bicycle at an online market place cost a Panchkula resident dear, as a fraudster, posing as an interested buyer, illegally withdrew ₹24,800 from hDivya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys'bank account. In her complaint, Divya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys, said she had posted an advertisement on the OLX website to sell her daughter's old bicycle.
3 more Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday. The district now has 13 active cases, of which 12 patients are under home isolation while one is under treatment at a hospital. So far, the district has recorded 1,09,795 Covid cases, of which 1,07,503 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. The administration appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.
2 former Panthers Party MLAs, 100 leaders from J&K join AAP in New Delhi
In a development that may upset the apple cart of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, former MLAs of Panthers Party — Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal and over 700 sarpanches, panches, block development council chairmen and district development council members joined Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi on Friday, propelling its political ambitions in the region. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia welcomed them into party fold.
Uttarakhand tourism board develops app for safety of Hemkunt Sahib, Char Dham pilgrims
Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has developed a mobile app for the safety of devotees coming this year on Char Dham yatra or a pilgrimage to the Hemkunt Sahib. Pilgrims will get weather updates issued by the meteorological department on the app and advance notifications in case of any weather-related disruptions or impediments like landslides along the way, tourism secretary Dilip Jawalkar said. The app will have all relevant details about the pilgrims.
Jammu road accidents: 3 of family among 6 dead
Six people, including a couple and their son, were killed and six others were injured in two separate road accidents in Udhampur district on Friday, officials said. They have been identified as Saleem, 45, his wife Shanti Devi, 40, and their all residents of Arnas in Reasi district, 20, son Sameer. They were shifted to district hospital in Udhampur where doctors declared them as brought dead. Those injured were shifted to the district hospital.
