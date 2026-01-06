Abducted Delhi trader rescued from Maharashtra, 1 suspect held

Four days after kidnapping, the Delhi Police on Monday said they had safely rescued a 40-year-old businessman from a remote location in Maharashtra’s Jalna district on January 1. On interrogation, the accused, Chavhanm, revealed that Saroj had an outstanding loan of ₹2.5 lakh.

Guddu Saroj was kidnapped from Delhi’s Azadpur wholesale market in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car by at least three locals from Maharashtra over a financial dispute, said officers.

One of the accused, identified as Gyaneshwar Chavhan, was arrested from where Saroj was rescued, police said.

Additional commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said that on December 27, the Adarsh Nagar police station received a call from a person saying some people forcibly pulled a man inside their car opposite Azadpur Mandi and fled.

Upon reaching the spot, police met the caller, claiming to be a passerby, who could not provide further details. Police further scanned the CCTV cameras of the area.

Two days later, one Priyanshu Shukla filed a complaint regarding the kidnapping of his friend, who owned a shop in Azadpur Mandi. Shukla alleged that one kidnapper, Rajaram, was demanding ₹2.5 lakh for Saroj’s release. Accordingly, a case of kidnapping for ransom was registered.

“Through technical surveillance, the location of the victim and the kidnappers were traced to a remote area in Maharashtra’s Jalna district. A raiding team safely rescued Saroj, and arrested Gyaneshwar Chavhan,” said Singh, adding that several locals tried to obstruct the police.

On interrogation, Chavhan revealed that Saroj had an outstanding loan of ₹2.5 lakh. The other suspects were identified as Chavhan’s brother, Rajaram, and their associate Somnath Udadange, who arranged and drove the vehicle used in the offence.