Accessories get a personalised touch this #shaadiseason

Take a stroll down Old Delhi’s Kinari Bazaar and one can spot brides to-be and their families running pillar to post to shop for all they need for a perfect wedding. But this season, shoppers are going all out to give their requirements a personal touch — be it customised maang tikkas, kaleeras and even wedding decor.

Lehenga Latkans

Lehenga latkans are common, but long customised velvet ones are in demand now, say shop owners. One can get their name or any text embroidered in gold/silver thread. “Yeh latkan ₹500- ₹700 ke beech hain. Yeh nayi cheez bech rahe hain iss baar, bahut zyada bik raha hai. And everyone wants customised ones,” says Praveen Jain, shopkeeper at Deep Industries. He adds, “We also have kaleere bangles ( ₹75/pair).”

Haldi decor done right!

Colour themes are passe as original and funky texts is what Delhiites are opting for! “Personalised decor has become a huge favourite among customers. Be it the name of the function or labels such as ‘Ladkiwale’ and ‘Ladkewale’ or even the name of the couple,” says Pradeep from Chanda Singh and Sons. “The wall hangings made of artificial flowers ( ₹800- ₹1,000) are being bought by people for their haldi functions. Aur baaki functions ke leeye bhi leke jaate hain. Ispe aap kuch bhi likhwa sakte ho, ghar ke functions mein yeh bahut use ho rahi hain aaj kal kyunki chhote level be shaadi hai toh decor log khud hi ghar pe kar rahe hain,” he adds.

Potlis, Belts and Choodha covers

Looking for something unique to gift your bridesmaids? Customised potlis and belts are totally apt! “Yeh potli ( ₹250) kaafi fashion mein hai. Ismein log dulhewale, ladkiwale likhwa dete hai, ya dulha dulhan ke naam. At least 9-10 pieces le jaate hain aur sabmein baat dete hain,” says Sanjay Goyal from Prabha Collections. “Customised chooda covers ( ₹350/pair) are also in demand. Shaadi se pehle dulhan ko chooda dekhna nahi hota, aur yeh cover fancy lagta hai toh photos achchi aati hain!” adds Goyal.

Customised earrings, Bangles and Mang Tikkas

Earrings ( ₹50/pair), bangles ( ₹100/pair), maang tikkas ( ₹50) that have ‘Ladkewale’ or ‘Dulhan ki Behen’ written on them, make for lovely gifts. “People are buying 100-200 pieces of earrings and bangles at a time,” says Monu, who sells these on a cart here. “Jo bhi ladies sangeet ya mehendi pe aati hain, unhe ye pehenne ko milta hi hai!” he adds.

Badge of Honour

Those looking for something out of the box to create a groom or bride squad, are opting for innovative crystal badges ( ₹180/dozen), to give a give a cheerful twist to the attire. Dev Kashyap from Mishra Crystal House says, “Bahut saare log yeh le ja rahe hain aur humare paas maal khatam ho gaya hai.”

