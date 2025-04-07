Accident causes traffic congestion during morning rush hour in south Delhi

Several areas in south Delhi reported heavy traffic congestion, especially on the Outer Ring Road, after two-three vehicles collided in Safdarjung Enclave area early on Monday. Vehicles stuck in traffic jam in Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The key stretch – Outer Ring Road from Munirka, Hauz Khas, IIT Delhi, Panchsheel Park to Chirag Dilli – witnessed a heavy traffic jam as commuters were stuck for almost half an hour because of the accident.

According to a police officer, a car rammed into another, and the cascading effect was such that it impacted three-four cars in total. While there were no injuries or casualties, the traffic arrangement was massively impacted on the Outer Ring Road and surrounding areas.

The accident took place around 9.30-9.45 am, affecting the vehicular movement for almost an hour, officials said. Buses and cars were stuck near Metro stations as no other traffic diversions were made for commuters.

Traffic inspectors have been deployed in various transit points to remove the damaged cars and clear the congestion.