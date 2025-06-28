Cracking down on unchecked exploitation of groundwater, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has directed the cancellation of no objection certificates (NOCs) granted to industrial, commercial, and institutional users who have failed to implement rainwater harvesting systems or demonstrate groundwater recharge efforts, officials said on Friday. Activate rainwater systems or face ₹ 5 lakh fine, NOC revocation: GB Nagar DM

Chairing a review meeting of the District Groundwater Management Committee on Friday, the DM took strong exception to non-compliance and ordered immediate inspections across the district.

“With the onset of monsoon, this is the most critical time to recharge our groundwater reserves. We cannot afford inaction by those who were granted NOCs but have failed to fulfill their obligations,” said DM Verma.

Officials were instructed to compile reports from all sectors—especially high-rise residential societies, industrial units, commercial complexes, and government institutions—to verify if rooftop harvesting systems are functional and whether any recharge-related activities, such as pond rejuvenation, have been undertaken.

“In cases where no recharge activity is found, the NOC must be cancelled. Additionally, a penalty of ₹5 lakh will be imposed on entities that fail to submit reports or keep their rainwater harvesting systems inactive,” the DM said.

Hydrologist Ankita Rai said that the groundwater department has received 64 applications for groundwater extraction this year for NOCs via its online portal. “Of these, 33 applications have been approved after verification. Five were rejected due to non-compliance, and six have been forwarded to the state authority for further action. The remaining 20 are under review, pending input from concerned departments,” she said.

These applications largely come from industries, infrastructure developers, commercial establishments, and institutional users seeking permission for groundwater extraction.

According to groundwater department records, as of May 2025, nearly 100 high-rise buildings in the district have operational rainwater harvesting systems. Among government buildings, 60% have functional recharge structures in place.

The DM also directed officials to inspect water recharge infrastructure in residential and institutional buildings on-ground. “This will not stop at notices—strict financial penalties will follow for violations,” he said.

A special enforcement drive will also be launched soon to identify and shut down illegal borewells and unauthorised groundwater extraction across the district, officials said.