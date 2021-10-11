Home / Cities / Delhi News / Actress alleges YouTube influencer harassing her, complaint filed: Delhi Police
File photo for representational purposes.&nbsp;(iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 05:39 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Police registered a criminal case at the Vasant Kunj north police station on Sunday against a man based on a complaint by a Bollywood actor who alleged the suspect was allegedly stalking and harassing her on social media. 

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said the actress alleged that a ‘YouTube influencer’, ho also uses Twitter, has been circulating some messages on social media platforms with the intention of outraging her modesty, and trending some hashtags with regard to some movie scene.

A case has been registered under sections 354 (D) (punishment for stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act, the deputy commissioner said.

