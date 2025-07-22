‘Adopt a flyover’: Delhi govt’s maintenance push

New Delhi Encroachment under a flyover in east Delhi. (HT Archive)

The Delhi government will look to give up flyovers for “adoption” to improve maintenance and upkeep of 102 such structures in the Capital, officials said on Monday, citing a survey in April that pointed to heavy encroachment, lack of sanitation, dirt and dust under these structures.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma said that the department will soon finalise the “adoption policy” for the flyovers, as it will also help increase revenue generation through advertisements.

“Flyover adoption can help in generating revenue for us. We are considering two models under the ‘adopt a flyover’ scheme. In the first model, the agency or firm which wants to adopt the flyover will be able to display advertisements at the corner side of a fixed, mandated size. We are also looking at the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) model for maintenance purposes. These flyovers are at prime locations for advertisement display, and we will soon implement them,” the minister said.

The infrastructure arm of the city oversees the maintenance and operation of more than 102 such flyovers in the national capital’s arterial road network that spans over 1,400 kilometres. In a survey conducted in April, the Delhi government ascertained issues near at least 72 flyovers. The survey found that 60% of the flyovers were affected by dust and poor cleanliness. Additionally, 70 flyovers were found to be hygiene deficient. Furthermore, the space beneath 20 flyovers had turned into dump yards, and the space beneath 36% of them was encroached upon by hawkers and illegal car parks.

The problem is especially worse at Sewa Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan T junction, Okhla, Sarita Vihar, Bijswasan, Oberoi, Shahdara, Ghazipur and Zakhira among other places, according to the report.

“The Shadipur and Lajwanti flyover was found to have unauthorised parking running towards the metro station. The flyover at Sarai Kale Khan is encroached by a motor mechanic shop. At several places, Delhi Police and other agencies have stored discarded material,” a PWD official said.

The PWD official said that the spaces underneath the flyovers will be revamped under the flyover adoption scheme. “The spaces can be developed into green areas, play zones and other public utility purposes. Some of the spaces under the flyovers were redeveloped with the help of MCD, but the maintenance has deteriorated over the years,” the official said.

Officials said firms, NGOs or PSUs can adopt flyovers and will be expected to beautify the space, ensure cleanliness and curb encroachments under the programme. The PWD will continue to ensure the maintenance and upkeep of the core flyover structure, they said.

In its annual budget, the government has allocated ₹3,800 crore for the maintenance and development of roads and bridges in the city.