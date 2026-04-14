New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will introduce seven thematic children's parks across the city in the coming months, with designs aimed to make neighbourhood spaces more engaging for young visitors. Aeroplane in Janakpuri, peacock in Mayur Vihar: MCD plans theme parks in Delhi

According to officials, parks in Janakpuri, Saket, Greater Kailash, Mayur Vihar, Swasthya Vihar in East Delhi, Karol Bagh and Mayapuri in West Delhi are being developed by the corporation under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation funds. Each park is built around a distinct theme, aimed at providing play structures and engaging activities for children.

"While Janakpuri will feature an aeroplane-themed play structure, Mayur Vihar is set to get a prominent peacock installation rising about 20 to 25 feet, which will have a playhouse and various activities," officials said.

They said work in Janakpuri and Mayur Vihar is underway, while work in the rest of the parks is in a nascent stage.

The initiative comes even as the civic body's horticulture department maintains over 15,000 parks spread across nearly 5,200 acres, but grapples with a shortage of malis . To address this, a revised policy, which will be introduced in the coming weeks, allows Resident Welfare Associations to take up park maintenance using their own manpower, with the MCD providing financial support.

Under the common policy, RWAs will receive assistance of ₹13,500 per acre per month across all 12 MCD zones, replacing the earlier arrangement under the erstwhile East, North and South Delhi municipal corporations. The civic body will also supply free compost from its green waste management centres to participating RWAs.

Officials said the thematic parks and the revised maintenance model together aim to improve upkeep while making public spaces more vibrant and accessible for families.

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