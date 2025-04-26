South Delhi’s Mandi Road, one of the most congested stretches that connects to Mehrauli Gurgaon (MG) Road, is set for a long-awaited revamp. The public works department (PWD) is planning to finally begin widening the 8.8km stretch, a project that has faced multiple setbacks over the last decade. After decade of delays, Mandi Road in Delhi set for revamp

In a bid to streamline the process, PWD is handing over the project to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which will also oversee land acquisition and execute the widening work, said officials.

The project, which stretches from the Chhattarpur Metro station near MG Road to the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road near Gwal Pahari in Haryana, aims to address the severe traffic bottlenecks that plague the area. In addition to road widening, the PWD is considering a flyover at the busy intersection of Main Chattarpur Road and SSN Marg. A feasibility study will be conducted to assess the potential benefits of a flyover there.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma said NHAI will be able to execute the road widening project better as it also requires substantial road acquisition.

“To decongest Mandi Road, we plan to hand it over to NHAI; they will execute the project and are better at land acquisition, which is very crucial in this project. A feasibility study will be done for the construction of a flyover near the Main Chattarpur Road. Both interventions are aimed at reducing jams in the area,” Verma said.

The project faces several challenges, particularly in the form of land encroachments along the stretch. While the proposed right of way for the road is 100 feet, the existing width is just around 60 feet due to widespread encroachments by farmhouses and commercial developments. This bottleneck results in heavy congestion throughout the day, with commuters regularly travelling between Delhi and Gurugram.

“I have asked the department to prepare a feasibility report for a flyover from the Mandi Road intersection towards SSN Marg. This stretch sees a high volume of vehicles due to several banquet halls, ashrams, and other establishments. However, many vehicles bypass this stretch, and a flyover could help ease congestion,” he added.

In 2013, a detailed project report for the road was submitted to the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), proposing the construction of a bypass road. While the estimated ₹597 crore project was initially put on hold, it was revived in 2023 following approval from UTTIPEC, led by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The approval also mandated the acquisition of 16.91 hectares of land to move forward.

The Mandi Road project is part of a broader initiative by the Delhi government, which has recently handed over four major PWD roads to NHAI for better management, expansion, and maintenance.