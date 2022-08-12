After kite ban, Chinese lantern use prohibited in north, old Delhi areas
Delhi Police on Friday prohibited the flying of all aerial objects, including kites, balloons and Chinese lanterns, in Old and north Delhi from August 13 until the evening of August 15 in the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations on Monday. Kite flying competitions, a yearly affair on Independence Day, especially in parts of Old and north Delhi, will only be allowed on the evening of August 15, police said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the morning of August 15.
Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, police across the city are on high alert and are conducting stringent checks and mock drills. The police top brass have been visiting the Red Fort complex and monitoring security arrangements, which are tighter this year due to the celebration of 75 years of India’s independence.
Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora, who took charge as the city’s new police chief on August 1, also took stock of the arrangements last week. The stringent checks also led police to arrest two men and seize over 2,000 cartridges from them last week. Though preliminary investigations suggest the ammunition was brought in to be eventually sold to criminals, police said they are probing a possible terrorist motive and looking into the arrested men’s associates.
Meanwhile, police have held meetings with shopkeepers and asked them to dissuade people from flying kites and Chinese lanterns. Police said they identified shops that sell Chinese lanterns--small hot air balloons made of paper--and briefed shopowners on the security arrangements.
“Police have already identified people who regularly take part in kite-flying competitions on August 15. They will also patrol with our beat officers to ensure that no resident flies kites, balloons and Chinese lanterns,” Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (zone 1), said.
Police have also filed cases against those engaged in the sale and purchase of the glass-coated kite strings (popularly known as Chinese manjha).
“We have also deployed watchers on rooftops and windows from where they will keep a vigil on people who fly aerial objects. Radars will be deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned/unmanned flying objects, including drones, balloons, kites, and Chinese lanterns. We also held several meetings with resident and market welfare associations asking them to urge residents to avoid flying kites, balloons and Chinese lanterns between August 13 and August 15,” added Pathak.
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
