After kite ban, Chinese lantern use prohibited in north, old Delhi areas

Delhi Police on Friday prohibited the flying of all aerial objects, including kites, balloons and Chinese lanterns, in Old and north Delhi from August 13 until the evening of August 15 in the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations on Monday. Kite flying competitions, a yearly affair on Independence Day, especially in parts of Old and north Delhi, will only be allowed on the evening of August 15, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the morning of August 15.

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, police across the city are on high alert and are conducting stringent checks and mock drills. The police top brass have been visiting the Red Fort complex and monitoring security arrangements, which are tighter this year due to the celebration of 75 years of India’s independence.

Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora, who took charge as the city’s new police chief on August 1, also took stock of the arrangements last week. The stringent checks also led police to arrest two men and seize over 2,000 cartridges from them last week. Though preliminary investigations suggest the ammunition was brought in to be eventually sold to criminals, police said they are probing a possible terrorist motive and looking into the arrested men’s associates.

Meanwhile, police have held meetings with shopkeepers and asked them to dissuade people from flying kites and Chinese lanterns. Police said they identified shops that sell Chinese lanterns--small hot air balloons made of paper--and briefed shopowners on the security arrangements.

“Police have already identified people who regularly take part in kite-flying competitions on August 15. They will also patrol with our beat officers to ensure that no resident flies kites, balloons and Chinese lanterns,” Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (zone 1), said.

Police have also filed cases against those engaged in the sale and purchase of the glass-coated kite strings (popularly known as Chinese manjha).

“We have also deployed watchers on rooftops and windows from where they will keep a vigil on people who fly aerial objects. Radars will be deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned/unmanned flying objects, including drones, balloons, kites, and Chinese lanterns. We also held several meetings with resident and market welfare associations asking them to urge residents to avoid flying kites, balloons and Chinese lanterns between August 13 and August 15,” added Pathak.