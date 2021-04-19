After lockdown announcement in Delhi, hundreds queue up outside alcohol shops

As soon as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10pm on Monday till 5am the next Monday amid staggering cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), long queues were seen outside liquor shops in the national capital. News agency ANI tweeted pictures of liquor shops in Gole Market and Khan Market areas of Delhi showing people buying alcohol. "Injections will not help but alcohol will. All those who drink will be safe [from the coronavirus disease] Medicines won’t help us but pegs will,” a woman was heard saying in Hindi in a video tweeted by ANI outside a shop.

A day after Delhi, which is the worst-hit city in India and reported more than 25,500 Covid-19 cases on Sunday with almost one-third of those tested returning positive coronavirus results, Kejriwal said the Capital’s health system is under severe strain and reached its limit. "If we don't impose a lockdown now, we will be looking at a bigger disaster. From tonight there will be a lockdown until next Monday… The lockdown doesn't end the pandemic but just slows it. We will use this week-long lockdown to improve our healthcare," he said.

Kejriwal said in a televised address that businesses would be shut and movement of people will be limited to those carrying out essential services. The Delhi government issued orders for curfew, the saying private offices will be asked to adopt work from home to avoid increased physical interaction and that officials of central government, its autonomous and subordinate offices and PSUs will be allowed on production of valid identity card.

All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, etc. and other hospital services are also exempt from the curfew. Pregnant women, patients along with attendant, those going for Covid-19 testing or vaccination, travellers to and from airports, railway and bus stations will be allowed to travel if they have a valid I-card, doctor's prescription, medical papers and ticket, the order on the curfew said. Students will be allowed to appear in examinations on production of valid admit card as will staff deployed for exam duties. There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement transportation of essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movements,” it added.

“Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipments, news papers distribution. Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs, SEBI/ Stock related offices, Telecommunications. Internet services. Broadcasting and Cable services, IT and IT enabled services,” it also said.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases as the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent. It also reported 161 deaths due to the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours. There were 24,375 Covid-19 cases and 167 deaths in the city on Saturday.