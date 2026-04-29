After over a year of delay, ₹400 crore RML hospital block may start soon

A super specialty block at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, built at a cost of about ₹400 crore, that has remained non-operational for over a year is likely to start operations in the next couple of months, hospital officials said on Tuesday. RML’s ₹400 crore super specialty block set to become operational in next few months (Representative image/AFP)

The hospital’s newly appointed director, Dr L Shyam Singh, who took charge in early April, said starting operations of the block “is the priority”, adding that including infrastructure and staff allocation, is almost done.

“The delay in getting the block operational took time as it was a massive project that needed all the small details to be executed properly,” Singh said.

In March, the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) refused no-objection certificate for the block over concerns regarding lack of parking facilities and “discrepancies” in the project. DUAC noted that while a multi-level car parking design scheme had been formally approved for existing and future parking requirements, it had neither been reflected nor included in the current submission.

“We have worked on all the discrepancies that DUAC flagged, including the space needed for parking. In the coming days, we will be seeking an NOC again from the authorities. We are optimistic that we will get clearance. In the meantime, we have also expedited the recruitment process to fill current vacancies so that staff can be allocated for the new block,” Singh said.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in August 2019, and it received formal approval in 2020.