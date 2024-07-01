After two days, power finally restored at zoo

Electricity supply to the National Zoological Park, Delhi, was restored on Sunday evening — two days after a power outage hit the zoo due to a submerged transformer resulting from the “very heavy” rain on Friday morning, zoo officials said. Waterlogging in the deer enclosure on Friday. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the power supply was down to alternative generators at the zoo till Sunday evening. The zoo, which houses 97 different animal species, faced a prolonged power outage after the incessant rain waterlogged large swathes of the city. Officials said that stormwater also seeped into the residential quarters of zoo personnel.

Delhi zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said that there was no waterlogging at present. “One additional power generator has been kept at the hospital complex to deal with animal-related emergencies and the animals are monitored are being on CCTVs, consistently,” said Kumar, adding that all pumps are ready and in working condition. The administration has also ordered an additional pump to tackle any further waterlogging due to rain in the coming days.

“One excavator with the necessary equipment has been kept on standby. An additional genset for moat water pumping has been ordered to procure to deal with waterlogging given that monsoon is here,” Kumar added.

He said that vulnerable trees and branches have been lopped to avert any damage and drains have been cleaned to deal with rain ensuring free flow of excess water. After the downpour on Friday, water entered the ground floor of the residential quarters up to the knee level and electricity was cut off. The residents were shifted to a makeshift temporary arrangement in the zoo premises.

BSES officials said that they are communicating with the zoo administration and power has been fully restored in the area.