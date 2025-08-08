Agencies drag feet on half congestion spots: Report

Despite repeated reminders and high-level coordination meetings, several key government agencies in Delhi have failed to act on long-pending road interventions aimed at easing traffic congestion at more than 200 identified spots across the city. A letter issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) on August 5 shows that work remains pending at more than half of these locations. PWD is responsible for the highest number of unresolved sites — 37 are still pending, and 11 have only seen partial work. (HT Archives)

In total, 233 congestion-prone locations were identified earlier this year by the Delhi Traffic Police, which had recommended “minor road engineering interventions” to improve the flow of traffic. These were communicated to concerned departments in March. Since then, officials say progress has been inconsistent, with many departments either not reporting back or failing to act altogether.

Of the 233 sites, action has been completed or found unfeasible at 99 locations, partial work has been done at 11, while interventions remain pending or unreported at 123 sites, the letter, which HT has seen, stated.

PWD itself is responsible for the highest number of unresolved sites — 37 are still pending, and 11 have only seen partial work. Other agencies responsible for the delays include the Delhi Transport Corporation (22 sites), New Delhi Municipal Council (14), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (29), Delhi Development Authority (12), and the National Highways Authority of India (22). Departments like Delhi Jal Board, power discoms, and Irrigation and Flood Control are also involved.

PWD has asked all agencies to appoint nodal officers to coordinate with the Delhi Traffic Police and expedite the pending works in a time-bound manner. The review of the decongestion plan is now being conducted weekly by a sub-committee chaired by the joint commissioner of police (traffic operations), formed to bridge the coordination gap among departments.

However, despite regular follow-ups and status reports submitted via email, on-ground progress remains poor. “In spite of regular persuasions by Delhi Traffic Police, works at various locations are still pending,” the letter notes.

Issues and bottlenecks

The issues plaguing these sites range from obstructive bus stands and poorly placed signage to pothole-ridden roads, damaged stretches, and even civic issues like stray cattle or garbage dumps. Some areas have electrical poles or CCTV installations obstructing smooth traffic flow.

Obstructive bus shelters were flagged at locations such as Raj Nagar, Dwarka Mor, Chirag Dilli, and near Safdarjung Hospital. The traffic police noted that the Raj Nagar bus stand should be shifted 100 metres ahead towards AIIMS to improve traffic circulation, while the Safdarjung bus stop needs relocation near the Raj Nagar flyover to decongest the Moti Bagh-AIIMS carriageway. Other DTC-linked locations needing attention include stretches near Nizamuddin Railway Station, GT Karnal Road (Bakoli), and Bhai Parmanand Road in Model Town.

Road markings and signage also emerged as major concerns. The survey identified poor or missing road markings at Shankar Road, Outer Circle (Connaught Place), Kartavya Path to Windsor Place, Vande Mataram Marg, and Barakhamba Road. Faulty signage was observed at Gurudwara Road (Pushp Vihar), and August Kranti Marg, among others.

Several locations also suffer from severely damaged roads. These include Rohtak Road, the stretch from Vasant Kunj police station to C-9, Rajendra Prasad Road, Najafgarh to Dwarka Mor, and near the Rangpuri flyover.

Civic issues flagged under MCD’s jurisdiction include unmanaged garbage dumps and stray cattle at Dabri Road, IGNOU Road, Pankha Road, Mathura Road (Badarpur Circle), and Najafgarh Road. Weekly markets obstructing traffic at Nangal Raya, Zamrudpur, and DDA Flats Kalkaji were also highlighted. Problematic utility poles were noted at Kalindi Kunj Road (near Jasola Vihar), Tigri-Khanpur Road, and Samalkha Post Office Street.

An MCD official said that while garbage hotspots have been identified and instructions issued, relocating weekly bazaars is a complex process. “The weekly markets have designated areas. If vendors go beyond permitted limits, enforcement will be taken,” the official said.

Traffic engineering experts have called out the delays, pointing to poor governance and bureaucratic inefficiency. S Velmurugan, chief scientist and head of the traffic engineering division at the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said the fixes are largely low-cost and quick to implement.

“These aren’t mega infrastructure projects requiring years of planning or huge funds. Most are simple tweaks -- shifting a pole, correcting signage, repainting lanes, redesigning footpaths—that could significantly reduce daily congestion. Delays in such fixes show a serious lack of inter-agency coordination and accountability,” Velmurugan said. He also emphasised the need for departments to assess each site to determine whether minor improvements are sufficient or whether a more comprehensive redesign is necessary.