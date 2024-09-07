Ahead of 2025 polls, house-to-house voters verification launched

The Delhi election panel on Saturday announced the launch of a house-to-house drive to verify and update details of voters, besides helping first-time voters to complete the formalities, officials said, ahead of the Delhi assembly elections likely to be held early next year. Jabalpur: Voters wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Jabalpur, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_17_2023_000060A) (PTI)

The drive will be held till October 18 across the city.

“I appeal to every elector and the eligible electors of the city to take full advantage of the ongoing house-to-house verification campaign to improve the health of the electoral roll by giving correct information to the BLOs (booth level officers). It started from August 20 and will continue till October 18 across Delhi. Mere holding of voter card is not enough for a person to be eligible to vote. The name in the updated voters list is essential for the person to cast their vote,” Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) P Krishnamurthy said.

The drive was launched after the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered updation of Delhi’s electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date by conducting special summary revision of the electoral rolls.

The revision of electoral rolls is an ongoing annual exercise, with addition and deletion of voters done round the year. For conducting elections, the poll panel uses the last available updated rolls till the notification of election.

An official aware of the matter said that the door-to-door verification exercise is being carried out with an aim to enrol maximum number of eligible voters to the electoral roll.

The draft roll will be published on October 29, and one month (till November 28) will be given to the people to file objections and claims in case there needs to be any correction made. The claims and objections received will be assessed by the poll panel till December 24. The final electoral roll will be published on January 6, 2025 and people whose names will feature in the final roll will be eligible to vote in the 2025 Assembly elections.

The latest electoral roll data of Delhi was shared in May this year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. According to the data, Delhi has 15,201,936 voters across 70 assembly constituencies as on May 7 — 885,483 more electors than those registered in 2019.

Another poll panel official said that during the drive, eligible voters should furnish details for any modifications, such as updation, correction, issuance of replacement EPIC, PWD marking, linking mobile number etc. The BLOs will explain details to fill the required forms to the people, the official added.

In case of first-time voters (completed 18 years of age by October 1, 2024) who are not part of the electoral roll, the CEO’s office said that they should fill Form-6 to get enrolled.

“During the BLOs’ visit, we appeal to everyone to cooperate with them by allowing them access, especially to gated societies and high-rise buildings. People should provide accurate information to ensure their records are updated correctly,” said a third official.

Eligible voters can also download the Voter Helpline App (VHA) or visit the website, www.voters.eci.gov.in to fill their forms online. For other assistance or information, people can call on the Voter Helpline Number 1950.

According to data from the month of May, New Delhi Lok Sabha was the smallest constituency in terms of number of electors, with only 1.52 million voters, while West Delhi, with 2.58 million electors, was the largest among the seven seats.

In 2020, when the last Assembly elections were held, Delhi had over 13,600 polling stations across its 70 assembly constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party had emerged victorious, winning 62 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured the remaining seats in the Assembly.