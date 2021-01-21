IND USA
The meeting was held at Union minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Wednesday.
The meeting was held at Union minister Rajnath Singh’s residence on Wednesday. (File photo)
delhi news

Ahead of Budget Session, BJP leaders meet as Oppn seeks to corner govt

Union ministers S Jaishankar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Pralhad Joshi, and Thawar Chand Gehlot were among others who attended the meeting at Union minister Rajnath Singh’s residence
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:35 AM IST

Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met at Union minister Rajnath Singh’s residence on Wednesday to discuss the strategy for parliament’s Budget Session from January 29. The party is preparing to face a belligerent Opposition seeking to corner the government on the farm laws, the Chinese aggression and the leaked WhatsApp messages of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting virtually on January 30. The Opposition’s demands and the government’s legislative plans for the session are expected to be discussed at the meeting. All party meetings are customary affairs before every parliament session.

A BJP functionary said the Opposition will raise the issue of protests against the three farm laws passed in September even as the government has maintained repeatedly that they benefit the farmers and that the provisions of the legislation were suggested by several parties including the Congress.

Also read | RT-PCR tests for MPs; Zero, Question hours back in Budget Session

“The Congress has been misleading the farmers by alleging that the laws will benefit cooperates but the truth is that they themselves had made similar suggestions such as abolishing the APMC [Agricultural Produce Market Committee] Act when they were in power,” said the functionary, who did not want to be named.

Union ministers S Jaishankar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Pralhad Joshi, and Thawar Chand Gehlot were among others who attended the meeting.

The Congress has said it will raise the issue of Goswami’s chats during the session. The opposition has suggested the leaked messages point to collusion and leak of classified security information. The Congress has accused Modi and top ministers of violating the Official Secrets Act and demanded a probe and action against those who allegedly leaked sensitive information to Goswami.

Farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on January 20.
Farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on January 20. (PTI)
delhi news

Govt proposes putting farm laws on hold for 18 months: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:41 AM IST
The government also told farm unions that it proposed to set up a committee of representatives as well as experts who should be nominated both by the protesters and the government to examine “all agitation-related issues”
Representational Image.
Representational Image. (Bloomberg)
delhi news

Delhi: Restaurants must display jhatka and halal distinction, says SDMC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The south civic body of Delhi passed a proposal regarding this on Wednesday in its House meeting; leader of the House in SDMC said it was regarding “ensuring the very right” of the consumer
Delhi has already registered six severe air quality days this month.
Delhi has already registered six severe air quality days this month.
delhi news

Minimum temperature in Delhi likely to increase over next two days

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The air quality index stood at 304 at 9 am.The city's 24-hour AQI was 283 on Wednesday, 404 on Tuesday, 372 on Monday and 347 on Sunday.
Medical staff work with samples taken during a serological survey for Covid-19 prevalence detection in October in New Delhi.
Medical staff work with samples taken during a serological survey for Covid-19 prevalence detection in October in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi likely to finish collecting samples for its fifth sero survey round today

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:43 AM IST
The city had seen its third and worst surge in Covid-19 cases in November. At its peak, 8,593 cases were recorded in a single day on November 11
Tight security at Singhu border during farmer's ongoing agitation over the new farm laws, in New Delhi on January 20.
Tight security at Singhu border during farmer's ongoing agitation over the new farm laws, in New Delhi on January 20. (PTI)
delhi news

Farmers’ agitation: Delhi borders continue to be closed at multiple points

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:33 AM IST
For borders shared between Delhi and Haryana, the routes passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh have continued to remain closed
Representational image.
Representational image. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi’s air deteriorates slightly, set to improve today: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:19 AM IST
IMD has forecast that winds will continue to blow at high speeds on Thursday, allowing for an improvement in air quality
As per the initial plan of the Delhi government, the first batch of 120,000 registered health care workers were to be vaccinated by February 13.
As per the initial plan of the Delhi government, the first batch of 120,000 registered health care workers were to be vaccinated by February 13.(PTI)
delhi news

Front line workers, elderly may have to wait two extra weeks to get Covid jabs

By Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:58 AM IST
Since India launched one of the biggest immunisation campaigns to control the coronavirus disease on Saturday, Delhi has been able to vaccinate 12,853 health care workers so far.
Making a little fire for Bhoora from wood pieces, Mr Abrar talks of how Bhoora started sitting by his stall, not long after his companion's passing, until they became friends.
Making a little fire for Bhoora from wood pieces, Mr Abrar talks of how Bhoora started sitting by his stall, not long after his companion’s passing, until they became friends.
delhi news

Delhiwale: Meet Turkman’s Bhoora

By Mayank Austen Soofi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:47 AM IST
Abandoned years before by his family, following a road accident in West Bengal that made him lose his leg, the bearded Mumtaz found a new home in Turkman Gate, where he also made a friend in Bhoora.
Earlier on Tuesday, the farmers also shared the route map of their proposed tractor rally and said that the parade will touch all the borders connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier on Tuesday, the farmers also shared the route map of their proposed tractor rally and said that the parade will touch all the borders connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

We will not shift the venue of the Republic Day tractor rally, farmers to police

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:43 AM IST
The Delhi police had urged the farmers to either cancel the rally or shift it to the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal expressway on the periphery of the Capital. With this the second round of talks between the police and the farmers remained inconclusive on Wednesday.
The total number of arrests in the case is now 12 -- eight men who were involved in the dacoity and four receivers of the stolen jewellery.
The total number of arrests in the case is now 12 -- eight men who were involved in the dacoity and four receivers of the stolen jewellery.(Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi: Five more persons held for Pitampura jewellery heist

By karn pratap singh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:33 AM IST
More than one kilogram of stolen jewellery was recovered from the bank locker of the arrested woman -- she is the sister of one of the arrested men -- while another 1.5 kilos of gold was recovered from four persons who were arrested between Monday and Wednesday from West Bengal, Bihar and Delhi.
The farmer was identified as Jai Baghwan Rana who had been protesting at the Tikri border.
The farmer was identified as Jai Baghwan Rana who had been protesting at the Tikri border.(Representative image)
delhi news

Farmer dies by suicide at Tikri, leaves note behind

By Fareeha Iftikhar
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:30 AM IST
Police said the farmer allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital in Mangolpuri during the wee hours of Wednesday, but couldn’t be saved. He died at around 3:30 am.
According to RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (southeast), a phone call to the station house officer (SHO) was made by the showroom owner around 11am on Wednesday.
According to RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (southeast), a phone call to the station house officer (SHO) was made by the showroom owner around 11am on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi: Burglar wears PPE kit to steal 25kg gold from jewellery showroom, held

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The footage revealed that the thief worked at a leisurely pace, breaking in at 9.40pm and leaving at 3.50am
The court asked the authorities to file affidavits and posted the matter for further hearing on February 18.
The court asked the authorities to file affidavits and posted the matter for further hearing on February 18.
delhi news

Whose road it is, asks Delhi HC after demolition drive leaves people displaced

By Richa banka
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:02 PM IST
The court was hearing a plea by 121 families who had contended that authorities carried out the demolition from July 6 to July 8, 2020 with absolute disregard to the plight of even around 400 residents who were home quarantined on account of Covid-19.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 18.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 7.8 degrees Celsius.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 18.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 7.8 degrees Celsius.(Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
delhi news

Strong winds clear the air, western disturbance all set to bring back the chill

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:14 AM IST
Just a day after Delhi reported “severe” air quality, for the sixth time since New Year, strong winds came to the rescue and dispersed the accumulated pollutants, thereby allowing the air quality index to touch the considerably better ”poor“category
