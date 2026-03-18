New Delhi, The CAQM on Wednesday decided against imposing GR-1 restrictions in Delhi-NCR despite the air quality breaching the 200-mark, officials said. Air quality breaches 200 mark in Delhi-NCR; CAQM decides against imposing GRAP-1 restrictions

All restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan were revoked on Monday after a significant improvement in air quality.

There are four stages in GR, each linked to the air quality index at the time.

The first stage, GR-1, kicks in when the AQI is between 201 and 300; the second stage, GR-2, is invoked when the AQI is between 301 and 400; GR-3 kicks in between 401 and 500; and GR-4 is invoked when the AQI is more than 450.

"Given that Delhi's daily average AQI is showing a declining trend, with the dynamic model and forecast for weather, meteorological conditions and AQI by IMD/ IITM also indicating the overall AQI of Delhi to stay in 'moderate' category in the coming days, the sub-committee on GR opined that invocation of first stage of GR is not required at the moment," a senior official said.

Delhi's daily average AQI breached the 200 mark and recorded 232 at 4 pm, according to the daily AQI bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board .

The Commission for Air Quality Management sub-committee on GR called a meeting at 4 pm to review the current air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecast for meteorological conditions and AQI made available by the India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology .

"The sub-committee, while reviewing the current air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR and forecast for weather or meteorological conditions, noted that Delhi's AQI which was recorded 232 at 4 pm has improved to 218 at 6 pm, indicating a declining trend," he said.

"Further, the weather or AQI forecast by IMD and IITM also indicates the possibility of rain with increased wind speed owing to a western disturbance and favourable meteorological conditions in the coming days. The commission is keeping a close watch on the situation and will review the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR accordingly," the official added.

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