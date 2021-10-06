Air quality panel orders formation of 38 dust control cells, including 11 in Delhi

New Delhi: At least 38 dust control and management cells have been formed in the Delhi-NCR, to effectively and regularly monitor the progress of dust control measures in the region, a statement issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Tuesday.

The statement read, “Pursuant to the directions issued by CAQM, 17 dust control and management cells have been set up in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Delhi, eight in Rajasthan and two in Haryana.”

The commission said that these cells were formed to effectively tackle dust pollution emanating from roads, right of way and open areas spread across the NCR.

“The dust control cells will regularly monitor the compliance of road dust control measures by the authorities concerned and will also keep track of the progress of measures undertaken. Apart from this, exhaustive reports prepared on a monthly basis by the cell will help in the fight against dust pollution more systematically,” the CAQM said.

The commission has also formulated a 10-point dust monitoring parameter, which includes measures such as optimum utilisation of road sweeping machines, scientific disposal of dust collected in designated sites and landfills, water sprinkling to suppress dust especially after mechanised sweeping, augmentation of mechanised sweeping and sprinkling capacity, proper management of roads to ensure potholes-free roads, laying or repairing roads in a manner which extensively supports mechanised sweeping and conversion of non-paved roadsides into paved one or into a green area, greening of central verges.

Other parameters include, laying cemented roads over bituminous roads especially in industrial areas and identification of hotspots of road dust and target-specific implementation of road dust control measures.