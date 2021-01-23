Airspace restrictions in place till R-Day

Due to the closure of airspace on account of Republic Day celebrations and rehearsals, no scheduled flight will operate from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport daily between 10am and 12.15pm, the Airports Authority of India has said.

A Notice to Airman (NOTAM) was issued by the Airports Authority of India restricting the air traffic movement. The restrictions were imposed on Wednesday (January 20) and will be in place till Republic Day on Tuesday.

The NOTAM further said that no non-scheduled flight will be allowed to operate daily between 10am and 1pm from January 20 to 26.

However, the restriction will not be applicable to the movements of the Indian Air Force, the Border Security Force, the Indian Army or helicopters, the notice said. State-owned aircraft or helicopters can fly if carrying the governor of the chief minister, it said.

NOTAM is issued every year before the celebrations of Republic Day and Independence Day as the airspace is closed for rehearsals and security reasons.