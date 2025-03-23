Ambedkar University student suspended for criticising VC’s R-Day speech: AISA

New Delhi: The All India Students’ Association has accused Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) administration of suspending an MA second year student for criticising vice chancellor Anu Singh Lather’s Republic Day speech this year and demanded immediate revocation of the order. The suspended student alleged that she is being targeted because she is a Hijabi woman with a Muslim identity. (File Photo)

The student of Global Studies, who is an activist of the left-wing student organisation, was suspended for a period of one full semester and debarred from entry into any campuses of the university.

The university administration, in its suspension order dated March 21, said the action was taken for “an act of indiscipline involving sharing of derogative and disrespectful language against the head of the institution”.

An AISA statement claimed the VC in her Republic Day speech had made comments which were blatantly castiest and communal. On January 28, the student condemned the remarks made by the vice chancellor.

However, the university administration termed it “derogative and disrespectful” and said it was circulated among students via university email and was sent under AISA banner.

The university said the student was served a show cause notice on February 17 and she was summoned with her parents for an in-person interaction with the proctoral board on February 28.

The suspension order said that only the student showed up for the proctoral meeting and her parents didn’t. It further said the written response by the student after the proctoral meeting was “non apologetic”.

Meanwhile, the suspended student alleged that she is being targeted because she is a Hijabi woman with a Muslim identity.

“I am in my final semester and final submission is due in mid-May. This is a very conscious attempt to extend my degree for a year,” she said, alleging that she was suspended for raising her voice. She further demanded that the university should revoke her suspension and debarment from the campus.

Speaking on the issue, an AUD spokesperson said the university’s proctoral board follows a consistent and impartial approach when addressing instances of indiscipline regardless of background and circumstances. “Every case is reviewed with due diligence allowing for a fair assessment based on evidence and procedural integrity,” the spokesperson said.