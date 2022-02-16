Amit Shah praises police for ‘fair probe’ into Delhi riots

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to prepare a five year and 25-year road map with “well- defined goals” for the city police, and work towards addressing gaps in areas of cyber-crimes, investigation, narco-terrorism, and terrorism.

Shah said this during his message to the force on its 75th raising day parade at the New Police Line in Kingsway Camp. The home minister said that police should prepare and work towards nurturing the force until its centenary celebrations, which coincides with the centenary of India’s Independence.

In February 2020, at least 53 were killed and over 400 were injured when riots broke out between Hindus and Muslims in parts of north east Delhi. The riots started after protests by two groups of protesters – one in support of the Citizenship Law and another against it -- clashed below the Jafrabad metro station.

Shah also spoke about Delhi’s Police work during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that police personnel were at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and helped citizens with supply of oxygen during the second wave of the infection last year. The national capital had endured a punishing wave of the infection in April and May last year. Over 760,000 people were infected in that period, while over 13,000 died of the infection between April and May alone. The health infrastructure was overrun, hospitals were running out of beds and oxygen supply while crematoriums too ran out of space.

In a separate message on the occasion, commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the Delhi Police were working towards increasing the number of women personnel in the force. Asthana said they have set a target of “participation of women force personnel” to at least one fourth of the total strength by 2025. Currently, there are around 80,000 personnel, of which nearly 12,000 are women.

Asthana also said that the Delhi Police started a new medal in the name of head constable Rattan Lal, who was shot dead during the riots.

The home minister also awarded medal to 62 police personnel and the three best police stations of Delhi - -Kanjhawala, Krishna Nagar and Kashmere Gate. Among those who received the medals was Poonam Parik, wife of head constable Rattan Lal. Lal was posthumously awarded the police medal for gallantry.

Delhi Police are celebrating 75th anniversary of its formation this year. In 1948, Delhi Police was carved out of the Punjab Police. On February 16, the force got its first inspector general (IGP), DW Mehra. The force then had around 8,000 personnel. Currently, a commissioner of director general rank officer leads the force of the chief of the Delhi Police.