Ample notice given to artistes: Centre on eviction controversy
Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) officials on Thursday said that due process was followed and adequate time was given to artistes to vacate government accommodations in the Asian Games Village Complex in south Delhi even as the artistes alleged that officials were rude and threw their stuff out.
The directorate of estates, under the MoHUA, gave almost a week’s time to nine other artistes to vacate the property allotted to them, said a senior ministry official, and added that of the 27 houses allotted in 1985, 15 have been vacated so far. There are nine artistes who have been asked to vacate the accommodation. “They have been given a week’s time to move from the premises,” said the senior official, asking not to be named.
Noted dancer Madhumita Raut, daughter of Mayadhar Raut, said her father, a Padma Shri awardee of 2010, is still in a state of shock. “They just barged into our house and threw our stuff outside. I was serving lunch to my father and despite my requests to give us time, they did not do so,” said Madhumita.
She said the officials were extremely rude and threw all their stuff out, including her father’s Padma Shri award citation. “I object to the manner in which my father was treated. He has trained a lot of performers. But they (the central government) did not allow him his dignity. He is still in shock. The present government has shown that artistes come very low on their lists.”
In 1985, the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation (CCA) had decided to provide accommodations to eminent artistes for a period of three years, with the allotment being reviewed every year. “Cabinet Committee on Accommodation had allowed retention to them up to July 31, 2014. Thereafter, CCA regularised their unauthorised occupation period from August 1, 2014, to September 30,2020, and further three months’ retention was granted up to December 31, 2020, for making alternative arrangements,” the ministry said in a statement.
Madhumita said that her father has now temporarily shifted to the house of one of his students in Sarvodaya Enclave. The artistes approached the Delhi high court in 2021 against the central government’s decision to evict them.
“But on April 25, 2022, the high court dismissed the application and gave them two months to hand over possession from the date of the order. On completion of the grace period, the directorate of estates started eviction proceedings on April 25,” the ministry said in a statement.
Raut said they were evicted from their house just a day before their review petition was to come up for hearing in the Delhi high court.
AAP, BJP spar over spate of landfill fires in city
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the Delhi government had imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on the north corporation for negligence, which led to the fire at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday evening. North Delhi Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain said that he was not aware of the government order.
Name villages after Milkha, Lata, Rafi: Delhi BJP to govt
In Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta's letter, Gupta also suggested a few names of eminent personalities, such as singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi, shehnai maestro Bismillah khan, sportspersons Milkha Singh and Delhi police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra, Yashpal Sharma, who lost his life in the Batla House incident, and Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who died during the Delhi riots in 2020.
BSF orders special airlift for jawan posted along LoC to help him get home in time for his wedding
The BSF flew a special helicopter sortie on Thursday to airlift a jawan deployed at a remote post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir so that 30-year-old Constable Narayana Behera's could get home, about 2,500km away in Odisha, in time for his wedding. The matter was brought to the knowledge of BSF Inspector General (Kashmir frontier) Raja Babu Singh.
Bhalswa landfill smoulders for 3rd straight day as residents stave off smoke
The fire at Bhalswa landfill continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday with the firefighters saying several pockets on the 36-acre landfill were sporadically catching fire as they continued the operation to douse them. A huge portion of the landfill caught fire on Tuesday evening, the fourth such blaze in Delhi's landfill sites over the last month. The other three fires were reported from east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site.
Centre allocates 207 MW additional power to J&K
Following a public outcry over prolonged power cuts in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has finally allocated 207 MW additional power to the union territory. Principal secretary to J&K LG and power development department Nitishwar Kumar said that the order issued by the Union ministry of power will substantially increase the availability of electricity in J&K. The order in this regard came into the effect from Wednesday midnight.
