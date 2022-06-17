An afternoon for love: Youngsters revel in rainbow hues
A mob dances, uplifting music plays in the background, and those in attendance share their stories of coming out. This filled the spaces between constant echoes of ‘My identity is my pride’, ‘Just be you’, and ‘I am born this way’. At the recent Pride After Event, talking and accepting one’s pride took centre stage amid activities such as writing love messages for one another.
This event was put together in the heart of the city by AISEC-Delhi, IIT, a not-for-profit organisation run by students and recent graduates of institutions of higher education. In collaboration with the All India Queer Association, the organisation coalesced on an afternoon to encourage inclusivity and community building. “Pride means being able to explore yourself without guilt or regret; being open about yourself. I have been able to do that after a long time of self introspection and second guessing myself. I know who I am and even if I am not accepted for who I am,” said Bhavishya, a 17-year-old student.
Feeling safe in the environment, some even came up to share their intimate stories, and find new allies. Whereas some others chose to speak their mind out. “Pandemic gave courage to a lot of people to escape from the box they were living in and the suppression they faced,” said Pranav Grover, a journalism student, who was also one of the speakers at a session. He added, “These kind of sessions give people an opportunity to know about the community and difference between sex and gender, and what gender dysphoria is.”
Bonding over music and matching footsteps to spread love and connect, many lost themselves in the lyrical notes. “We have a culture of creating small dances that we do together when we see each other,” said Nitya Mahajan, from AISEC. Rohit Chakraborty, president of the organisation added, “It has been difficult for the community to come together because of the pandemic. So, we wanted to reach out to as many people as possible and make sure they are getting equal access to opportunities everywhere.”
Author Tweets @Nainaarora8
