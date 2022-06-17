Home / Cities / Delhi News / An afternoon for love: Youngsters revel in rainbow hues
delhi news

An afternoon for love: Youngsters revel in rainbow hues

To foster inclusivity and community development, an event exploring and accepting one’s pride took centre stage in the Capital as part of Pride Month celebrations.
A few attendees even came up to share their intimate stories, and find new allies, at this event celebrating pride month.
A few attendees even came up to share their intimate stories, and find new allies, at this event celebrating pride month.
Published on Jun 17, 2022 10:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNaina Arora, New Delhi

A mob dances, uplifting music plays in the background, and those in attendance share their stories of coming out. This filled the spaces between constant echoes of ‘My identity is my pride’, ‘Just be you’, and ‘I am born this way’. At the recent Pride After Event, talking and accepting one’s pride took centre stage amid activities such as writing love messages for one another. 

Activities such as writing love messages for one another were part of the event. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)
Activities such as writing love messages for one another were part of the event. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

This event was put together in the heart of the city by AISEC-Delhi, IIT, a not-for-profit organisation run by students and recent graduates of institutions of higher education. In collaboration with the All India Queer Association, the organisation coalesced on an afternoon to encourage inclusivity and community building. “Pride means being able to explore yourself without guilt or regret; being open about yourself. I have been able to do that after a long time of self introspection and second guessing myself. I know who I am and even if I am not accepted for who I am,” said Bhavishya, a 17-year-old student.

Revellers bonded over music and dance sessions. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)
Revellers bonded over music and dance sessions. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

Feeling safe in the environment, some even came up to share their intimate stories, and find new allies. Whereas some others chose to speak their mind out. “Pandemic gave courage to a lot of people to escape from the box they were living in and the suppression they faced,” said Pranav Grover, a journalism student, who was also one of the speakers at a session. He added, “These kind of sessions give people an opportunity to know about the community and difference between sex and gender, and what gender dysphoria is.”

Bonding over music and matching footsteps to spread love and connect, many lost themselves in the lyrical notes. “We have a culture of creating small dances that we do together when we see each other,” said Nitya Mahajan, from AISEC. Rohit Chakraborty, president of the organisation added, “It has been difficult for the community to come together because of the pandemic. So, we wanted to reach out to as many people as possible and make sure they are getting equal access to opportunities everywhere.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Naina Arora

    Naina Arora writes on City, Art and Culture of Gurugram, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out