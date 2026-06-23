Anand Vihar decongestion: 1.2km road revamp on cards

The Delhi government has initiated the process for decongestion and beautification of the area around Anand Vihar Interstate bus Terminus (ISBT) — a perpetual congestion and pollution hotspot in east Delhi. Under the plan, for which bids were invited last week, 1.2km road from EDM Mall foot over bridge to Anand Vihar U-turn will be redeveloped, said senior government officials. Anand Vihar is consistently ranked as one of the most severe pollution and traffic congestion hotspots in the Delhi. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

A consultant is also being deputed to conduct a topographic survey of the area, identify permanent structures, as well as map congestion nodes, footpaths and traffic islands. A public works department (PWD) official said that the study will form the baseline for interventions to improve traffic flow, increase pedestrian infrastructure and beautify the area.

“The expert agency will submit layout plans and a walkthrough of the entire 1.2km road and 60ft width. It will propose interventions needed to decongest the area as well as landscaping, street lighting, decorative illumination and upgrading of street furniture,” an official explained. The study is likely to conclude in one month.

The official added that, in the second phase, agency approval will be sought for the interventions. The project proposes the construction of 15.18 lane kilometers of a six-lane, 60-meter-wide road.

Anand Vihar is consistently ranked as one of the most severe pollution and traffic congestion hotspots in Delhi-NCR, frequently recording “severe” category Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in winter season that are significantly higher than the city average. It is considered a localised “hot spot” due to the convergence of multiple heavy pollution sources. It has one of the biggest railway junctions as well as inter state bus terminus, in addition to the metro and RRTS stations.

In April, HT had reported that a multimodal integration plan was being finalised for the area and agencies had been directed to explore feasibility to develop of an underpass below the station areas to connect the multimodal hub with Karkardooma, another pedestrian bridge with travellator along with streamlining the pedestrian traffic around railway station, ISBT and RRTS station.

Brijesh Singh, a daily commuter in the area who works at Sahibabad industrial area said that the traffic management at Anand Vihar Terminal is pathetic. “Exit from Anand Vihar railway junction and Anand Vihar bus terminal merge at one place causing utter confusion and tiring traffic congestion. Buses keep stopping for picking up more passengers. There is encroachment problem. The whole area needs an overhaul,” Singh added.

Currently there is no direct connectivity from Karkardooma side to the Anand Vihar transport hub due to which passengers from Karkardooma side have to travel long distances to reach the transport hub.

People typically reach Anand Vihar Railway Station from Ghaziabad Road either via Master Somnath Marg or by taking Swami Dayanand Marg. While there are numerous small and narrow roads connecting the residential colonies to the railway station, they are invariably plagued by traffic congestion.

Additionally, a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) will be constructed to facilitate commuters traveling to and from the railway station from the Kaushambi side of Uttar Pradesh. This FOB will feature amenities similar to the travellators currently installed at the Airport and Rajouri Garden Metro stations, which assist passengers in covering long distances. There is an existing FOB Connecting Anand Vihar Railway Station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Anand Vihar Metro Station, and Kaushambi Bus Stand in Uttar Pradesh, and Anand Vihar RRTS Station and an additional FOB has been proposed under the integration plan.