Anand Vihar ISBT to remain shut on Tuesday during day time
The interstate bus terminus (ISBT) at Anand Vihar will remain closed on Tuesday during the day as a precautionary measure in the wake of the tractor parade being planned by farmers protesting against the farm laws, transport officials said.
“As a precautionary measure, the ISBT at Anand Vihar will remain closed during the daytime. However, all the buses destined for Anand Vihar ISBT will be diverted to ISBT Sarai Kale Khan,” said KK Dahiya, special commissioner (operations) of Delhi government’s transport department.
The decision was taken after a request to keep the ISBT closed was received from the police as a part of their law and order arrangements in view of Republic Day and the farmers’ tractor parade, he said.
