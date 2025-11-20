Anand Vihar smog tower costs over ₹10 lakh a month despite limited impact
RTI reply says construction cost crossed ₹20 crore and evaluations found only up to 20 percent particulate reduction within a few hundred metres.
Despite multiple studies questioning their usefulness, the Anand Vihar anti-smog tower continues to run at a monthly operating cost of nearly ₹11 lakh, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has said in a fresh RTI response.
The tower, installed by CPCB, is operated by Tata Projects Limited “at a cost of ₹10.27 lakh per month, exclusive of electricity cost, GST, taxes and project management consultant (MC) charges,” the agency told activist Amit Gupta. Construction alone cost around ₹20 crore, including ₹18.52 crore for civil and structural work and NBCC’s project management fee, it said.
CPCB cited performance evaluations by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, stating that “observed values indicate up to 20% reduction for PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels for distances between 200 and 400 m.”
Delhi has two smog towers, the second at Baba Khadak Singh Marg in Connaught Place, installed for over ₹22 crore by the Delhi government in August 2021. Both towers were built by Tata Projects Limited, with IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi analysing performance data. The Connaught Place tower is currently non-functional, with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) calling the technology impractical.
In an October 2023 affidavit to the NGT, DPCC said the towers were ineffective, and Delhi would need more than 40,000 to impact citywide air quality, noting their limited 100-200 metre influence.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.