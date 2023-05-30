Month after Tillu murder, another gang war in Tihar

Nearly a month after jailed gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya was killed by rivals in Tihar jail, another prisoner at the jail complex was attacked on Monday afternoon with improvised weapons, officials said. Nearly a month after jailed gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya was killed by rivals in Tihar jail, another prisoner at the jail complex was attacked on Monday. (HT Photo)

The attack occurred at around 12.40pm on Monday, when undertrial prisoner Rahul (single name) was attacked with improvised weapons by two other inmates. After the attack on Rahul, one his assailants, identified as Alok (single name), then allegedly went on to inflict injuries to himself, said jail authorities, but added that Monday’s incident was not a result of gang rivalries. “It was the result of an earlier fight between Monday’s target Rahul and another inmate,” said a senior jail official.

The jail staff, the Tamil Nadu State Police personnel and the members of the recently deployed quick response team (QRT) intervened immediately, said the official. “They separated the two groups and moved the injured to the jail dispensary, from where they were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.,” said the official, adding that both the injured inmates are likely to survive.

The incident was then referred to the local police which said they were in the process of registering a first information report (FIR).