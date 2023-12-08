AQI slips to ‘very poor’ category as cold conditions intensify in Delhi

Delhi’s pollution levels continued to rise on Friday, inching towards the higher end of the ‘very poor’ category in the morning. The city’s air quality index (AQI) at 7.05am stood at 349, up from the average 24-hour AQI of 320 on Thursday. People go for morning walks amid dense fog in Dwarka, southwest Delhi on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)

The 24-hour average AQI in the city had been ‘poor’ since Tuesday, though it is gradually increasing now.

Delhi’s AQI was poor last on November 29, when light rain across the city brought it down to 290. The AQI has not been ‘severe’ since November 24.

Officials of the Indian Meteorological Department have said that except for a marginal increase in temperature due to an expected western disturbance, the temperature will continue to drop over this week.

An AQI of 51 to 100 is classified as ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 is classified as ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is classified as ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is classified as ‘very poor’ and over 400 is classified as ‘severe’ by the CPCB.