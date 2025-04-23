Are DU and students ready for new 4-year UG programme?

Third-year undergraduate students at Delhi University stand at the cusp of a landmark academic year. In a few weeks, the varsity will roll out the final lap of its first-ever four-year undergraduate programme, introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. While DU offered preparatory papers like research methodology and entrepreneurship in the sixth semester, students say they’re still unsure whether the fourth year is worth it. (HT ARCHIVE)

The new model, implemented through the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022, allows students to either exit after completing the traditional three years or continue for a fourth. In this additional year, students can choose to write a dissertation, undertake academic or field projects, or pursue entrepreneurship.

To be sure, DU already offers some four-year programmes — such as the Bachelor of Elementary Education and the B.Tech degree at the Cluster Innovation Centre — but 2025 marks the first time that all undergraduate streams are expected to participate in the revamped format. University officials and college principals have begun outlining curricula, training teachers, and upgrading infrastructure in preparation.

Still, uncertainty clouds the rollout. Students and faculty say there is a lack of clarity around the structure, expectations, and feasibility of the fourth year, especially given the limited time, training, and infrastructure available.

Anita Rampal, former dean of the Faculty of Education, said, “The programme is worrying. Courses are designed so hastily that there’s little time for meaningful research. Teachers lack training in some areas, and students may end up chasing projects just for credits. It’s a system detached from real learning, which could affect the university’s academic foundation for years.”

Preparations and expectations

Colleges have begun preparations. At a recent training session at Hansraj College, Ratnabali K, DU’s dean of academic affairs, outlined what’s expected. For students opting to write a dissertation, outcomes include identifying a research problem, reviewing literature, and formulating a design. Science students can start pilot experiments or field studies.

The entrepreneurship track involves presenting two business ideas, conducting market surveys, and creating project timelines. “We’re also providing week-by-week plans to help students stay on track,” Ratnabali said. The eighth semester will focus on completing and realising these ideas — whether as research papers, product prototypes, or potential patents.

To prepare students, some colleges have introduced relevant courses earlier. Dinesh Khattar, principal of Kirori Mal College, said, “We offered research methodology as an optional paper in the sixth semester and formed a faculty committee to oversee implementation.”

At Ramjas College, principal Ajay Kumar Arora said most arrangements are in place, though some adjustments may be needed. “We may need to outsource lab staff or extend class timings beyond 5pm. But it will come together,” he said.

DU officials remain optimistic. Raj Kishore Sharma, dean of research, noted that colleges can share infrastructure and resources to meet new demands. At Sri Venkateswara College, principal Vajala Ravi said they are renovating older bamboo structures on campus to create additional classrooms.

“Problems arise whenever something new is introduced. But we’re committed to solving them,” said DU registrar Vikas Gupta. “We’ve been holding teacher training sessions and tweaking timetables to accommodate the extra load.”

Worries and confusion

Despite these assurances, many students and teachers remain sceptical. Abha Dev, associate professor of physics at Miranda House, called the plan “irrational.” “Expecting undergraduates to publish research or develop patents in a single year is unrealistic. Without proper input and preparation, the output being demanded is impossible,” she said.

Biswajit Mohanty, a political science teacher at Deshbandhu College, echoed similar concerns. “There’s no infrastructure to support this kind of curriculum. Many students want to opt out entirely. For smaller colleges, that’s a financial risk — they may invest in labs that no one ends up using.”

Sneha, a chemistry student at a North Campus college, said, “We don’t have enough information. I’m torn between doing the fourth year and preparing for postgraduate admissions.”

Diya Pal, a third-year history student, said, “We’ve only been told more details will come soon. Both my parents have PhDs — I want to go down the same path. This model might save time, but I’m unsure if it will really help.”

Sohan Kumar, a BA Programme student from Zakir Hussain College, called the additional year “a waste.” “It doesn’t match the depth of a two-year master’s. I’d rather apply separately for a postgraduate course.”

Even students who opted for preparatory courses said implementation was shaky. Isha Yadav, a journalism student, took research methodology in her sixth semester. “It gave us a basic idea about dissertations, but teachers weren’t always confident. The syllabus was solid, but execution lacked depth,” she said.

Others are more hopeful. Gourvi Joshi, a journalism student at Lady Shri Ram College, said, “I’m staying on for the research. It’ll be useful if I want to study abroad or work in academia.”

Anoushka Sinha from Hindu College plans to use the fourth year as a gap year before applying overseas. “The optional papers don’t add much value. Unless there’s a robust system to teach research skills and give us time to develop them, it’s just added pressure.”

Rampal warned that while colleges are trying their best, the apprehension among students is real. “DU has brilliant faculty and a diverse student body, but the confusion and stress could backfire. The fear that students might end up wasting their time is not unfounded,” she said.

With inputs from Nyonika Katiyar