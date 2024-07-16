Armed men steal 30L from transporter’s office in Delhi, four held

Six armed men entered the offices of a transporter in Kishan Ganj in north Delhi, held staffers at gunpoint and forced them to open a safe, and fled with ₹30 lakh in cash, police officers aware of the case said, adding that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. During the probe, CCTV footage from the vicinity was obtained and scanned. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena confirmed the arrests but refrained from revealing the identities of the four as the investigation is still underway.

Giving details of the case, a senior police officer said that on Thursday night, Dev Karan, 63, and Rajesh Nahata, AGE, were at the offices of Bikaner Assam Roadlines when the bell rang. When Nahata opened the door, six masked men forced their way into the office.

“Four of them were armed with pistols and two had knives. They started searching the almirah in the room but couldn’t find anything,” the officer said, quoting Karan, the complainant.

The suspects then thrashed the staffers and forced them to give up the keys to a safe in the room. “After some resistance, the staffers handed the key. The suspects opened it and took out ₹30 lakh before fleeing,” the officer said.

Based on Karan’s complaint, a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 333, 310 (2) and 3(5) and section 25/27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Gulabi Bagh police station and investigation was taken up.

During the probe, CCTV footage from the vicinity was obtained and scanned. “With the help of technical and manual surveillance, four accused were identified and arrested,” the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused shared details of their accomplices, and police teams were formed to nab them. “They are being questioned about who the mastermind is, and how they got information about the money at the office,” the officer said.