Kejriwal seeks time from Kharge & Rahul; Cong leader tells him ‘say sorry first’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought time from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and ex-MP Rahul Gandhi against the Centre's ordinance over control of administrative services in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with media during a press conference, at Y.B. Chavan Centre in Mumbai(PTI)

“Sought time this morning to meet Cong President Sh Kharge ji and Sh Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Cong support in Parl against undemocratic n unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP govt and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation”, Kejriwal tweeted.



Congress leader Alka Lamba responded to Kejriwal's tweet,"AAP should apologise to Congress, ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, late ex-CM Sheila Dixit and Gandhi family. If things go forward, we Congress workers will not have any objections. We hope Congress president will consider the sentiments of party workers which were hurt by the Aam Aadmi Party".



This comes day after the Aam Aadmi Party convenor met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to garner support over the issue. Terming the Centre's ordinance an assault on parliamentary democracy, Pawar expressed support to Kejriwal and said he would reach out to other states to foster consensus among opposition parties. Prior to his meeting with Pawar, Kejriwal had also met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai.



The Delhi chief minister has already got West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on his side in his fight against the ordinance over the curbs on Delhi government's administrative powers. The Trinamool Congress chief assured Kejriwal that her party will oppose the bill when it is introduced in parliament.

On May 20, the Centre brought an ordinance to regain control over Delhi government officers, triggering a fresh showdown with the AAP. The ordinance was moved days after the Supreme Court's constitution bench said that officers working in all departments except those related to public order, land and police fell in the the administrative and legislative control of the Delhi government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON