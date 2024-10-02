Arvind Kejriwal may move to Mandi House: AAP leaders

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to vacate 6, Flag Staff Road in Civil Lines, where he has been staying as the CM since 2015, in a “couple of days”, and will likely move into a bungalow near Mandi House, according to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders aware of the decision. The former Delhi chief minister is likely to vacate 6, Flag Staff Road in Civil Lines, where he has been staying as the CM since 2015, in a couple of days, party leaders said. (HT PHOTO)

The new house “finalised” for the former CM is close to Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane where the AAP headquarters is located, the leaders cited above said.

“In a couple of days, Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the CM’s residence. The house for Kejriwal has been finalised. Kejriwal will stay along with his family members (in the house) under New Delhi assembly constituency,” said an AAP leader. Kejriwal is the AAP legislator from New Delhi constituency which he has been representing since 2013.

According to the leaders cited above, Kejriwal was keen on living in the New Delhi constituency, as it will allow him to utilise his time and resources as the assembly elections near.

The AAP chief had resigned from his position as chief minister of Delhi on September 17. He was replaced by minister Atishi. According to rules, the CM is supposed to vacate the official bungalow within three weeks of resigning. Earlier on September 2022, Kejriwal announced that will vacate the CM’s house during Navratri, which begins from Thursday.

Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane is close to Firoz Shah Road where two AAP Rajya Sabha MPs – ND Gupta from Delhi and Ashok Mittal from Punjab — have been allotted government bungalows. According to people in the AAP, there is a possibility that Kejriwal may move into one of these bungalows. However, the AAP is yet to make an official announcement.

Another AAP leader said the location has been finalised but the formal announcement has not yet been made. “It will be announced soon,” said the leader, asking not to be named.

SK Sharma, a constitutional expert and a former secretary of Lok Sabha and Delhi assembly, said an MP who has been allotted a bungalow in his capacity cannot transfer the allotment of the bungalow to anyone else even though the other person is entitled to a government accommodation.

“The person who has been allotted the bungalow, however, can allow anyone to stay in the bungalow on account of personal understanding. The liabilities of the bungalow such as the payment of the rent and others will continue to be on the person who has been officially allotted the bungalow,” said Sharma.

Kejriwal’s soon-to-be former residence — 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow — belongs to the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD). A PWD official said that after Kejriwal vacates the house, it will be surrendered to PWD. In 2023, the bungalow came under scanner and was dubbed by the opposition as “Sheesh Mahal” for alleged spend of ₹45 crore on upgrades and renovations.

“As it is not a designated bungalow for the CM of Delhi, the sitting CM (Atishi) does not have a claim on it for official residence. The bungalow has been renovated and it is currently one of the largest bungalows under the housing pool of PWD. A decision about its further allotment will be taken only after the bungalow is surrendered,” said a PWD official, asking not to be named.