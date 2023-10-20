Arvind Kejriwal unveils scheme to launch luxury bus service in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A new policy that will enable private players to operate luxury air-conditioned buses in the national capital and encourage people to shift from private vehicles to these buses has been finalised and is being sent to Raj Niwas for approval, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi (HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

Kejriwal said once the ‘Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme, 2023’ is approved by lieutenant governor VK Saxena, Delhi will be the first city in the country to introduce a premium bus aggregator scheme.

The chief minister said his government had been working on the plan to introduce luxury buses to reduce congestion ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi. “Now eight years later, it looks like it will indeed become a reality”, he said.

“I am approving the scheme today, and we will send it to the LG, and I hope that LG will approve it,” Kejriwal said, underlining that the LG had approved the previous draft of the scheme on May 25.

The scheme envisions a premium city bus service that will require passengers to book their seats via apps, have no standing passengers, and have fares higher than other buses, including those owned or operated by the state government’s Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The buses will be equipped with key safety features such as CCTV, GPS, panic buttons, among others. They will also be Wi-Fi-enabled.

The chief minister said these buses could be the turning point for the city’s public transit service. The Delhi metro led people to stop using their personal vehicles but as the metro got crowded, people shifted back to their private vehicles.

“The scheme is aimed at encouraging people from the middle-class and the upper-middle-class to use premium bus transport…. The move will reduce traffic congestion and check air pollution,” said Kejriwal.

The bus operators - each aggregator will need to have a minimum of 25 buses in the fleet - will be allowed to charge a higher bus fare during peak hours.

The rule mandating that these buses cannot pick up passengers who do not have a booking is designed to ensure that they do not lapse into a typical public bus service and restrict the experience quality of the premium bus service.

Amit Bhatt, managing director, India of the International Council on Clean Transportation, said, “As compared to the traditional fixed route buses, the aap-based premium buses offer many features, and are more flexible and personalised as they can dynamically adjust their routes based on passenger demand. These buses offer a convenient and affordable option for people who do not have access to a private vehicle or prefer not to use it for environmental or economic reasons. App-based buses could be a game-changer for public transport, as they can potentially reduce congestion, improve efficiency, and offer quality and convenience to both captive and choice riders.”

