Arvind Kejriwal wants to join ED probe, moved HC seeking no coercive action: Atishi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wants to join investigations of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and cooperate with the federal agency but has moved Delhi high court to appeal that no coercive action be taken against him, Delhi minister Atishi said on Thursday. ED has summoned Kejriwal for the ninth time on Thursday for questioning. (PTI photo)

ED has summoned Kejriwal for the ninth time on Thursday for questioning in connection alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

“We believe that ED is not an independent investigation agency and is not interested in the investigation. ED is a political tool of the BJP. It wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal. If ED’s intentions are clear and it only wants to investigate the case, then it should say in the court that it will not arrest Arvind Kejriwal. When we moved the high court yesterday, the ED opposed Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal. Why cannot the ED say that it is just summoning Kejriwal for questioning and it will not arrest him? It cannot say so because the purpose of the ED is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and prevent him from campaigning in the election,” Atishi said in a video message.

Kejriwal on Thursday morning moved a fresh plea in Delhi HC seeking protection from any ‘coercive action’ by the ED in the excise policy case.

ED has summoned Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case eight times in the past — on November 2, December 22, January 3, January 18, February 2, February 19, February 27, and on March 4 — and Kejriwal has not appeared before the federal agency on each instance, calling the summons “illegal and politically motivated”.

Reacting to the summons, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal was running away from investigation.

“Arvind Kejriwal has a big role in the liquor policy case. Since he is repeatedly running away from investigations, it shows that he has played a role in it. Arvind Kejriwal is behaving like a coward,” said Sachdeva.