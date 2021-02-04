As temperature rises, Delhi to receive light rain today
Delhi’s air quality improved but remained in the "very poor" catagory on Thursday with the average hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 312.
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Wednesday was 330, in the "very poor" zone. The average AQI on Tuesday was 364, also in the "very poor" category.
Delhi and the neighbouring NCR towns are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on Thursday under the influence of a fresh western disturbance that will pass over the region.
The impact of this western disturbance also resulted in the temperatures to rise on Wednesday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings show that the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 10.4 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above the season’s normal. The maximum temperature of the day also clocked four degrees above the season’s normal, at 26.1 degrees Celsius.
Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm is likely in Delhi and NCR on Thursday.
“The clouds, however, will pass from Friday. The temperatures will remain on the higher end because of the passing western disturbance,” he said.
