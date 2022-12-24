Ashram flyover in Delhi to be open on Sunday, closure date unclear

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is unlikely to shut the Ashram flyover from December 25 to link it with the extension metres ahead, said officials aware of the matter, citing the expected rush over New Year’s week, as well as delays in implementing traffic mitigation measures recommended by the police.

Officials added that a fresh closure date is still unclear.

“The date could be January 1, but this is yet to be finalised because it involves multiple factors, like a greenlight from the Delhi traffic police. Once the date is confirmed, the details of the closure will be released,” said the PWD official.

Delhi traffic police officers said that they are still to receive any communication from PWD on the date from which the flyover will be shut.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Saurabh Chandra said, “We have not received any communication from PWD to this effect. The department is expected to implement a list of the police’s suggestions before shutting the flyover.”

PWD and traffic police officials said that both carriageways of the vital flyover will be shut to bridge it with the extension, in a process that is likely to take at least 45 days, a period that will likely see the extant traffic mayhem at the Ashram intersection compounded. Work on the extension has been delayed several times, with officials most recently missing a November 2022 deadline to complete the project.

Around 350,000 vehicles pass through the crossing of Ring Road and Mathura Road every day. The junction links south Delhi, south-east Delhi and New Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad in Haryana.

HT earlier this week reported that experts have implored agencies to put in place measures to ease the chaos at the intersection, and several other key arterial stretches, once the flyover is shut, including planning sensible diversions, fixing pavements and repairing nearby approach roads to speed traffic up.

Another police officer, who asked not to be named, said, “They [PWD] said they will take a week’s time after December 25. It could be January 1 too, after the New Year’s traffic rush is over. They will inform us soon, after which we will give a no-objection certificate.”

PWD is working with the traffic police to ensure a transition that minimises snarls and bottlenecks in the already overburdened stretch and leaves commuters with enough time to take alternative routes.

“The traffic police made 19 several suggestions such as creating U-turns, installing new red lights, signages, and advisory boards from Lajpat Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan, as well as deploying 50 civil defence volunteers at the site. PWD must also advertise the closure prominently to make sure commuters plan their routes accordingly. The site in-charge and traffic police officers are meeting regularly. Since the compliance with all of the police’s suggestions is taking more time, the closure could happen from January 1,” said a PWD official, who asked not to be named.

Officials said the festive and New Year’s traffic rush was one of the factors behind the postponement.

“The closure of the flyover at this time could cause a traffic mess. It may be shut after New Year celebrations,” the above quoted PWD official said.