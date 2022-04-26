Ashram underpass open, focus now on flyover extension
- According to a PWD official, the project is likely to be completed in September and around 35% civil work is pending.
With the much-delayed Ashram chowk underpass being opened for traffic on Sunday, the focus has now shifted to the ongoing work at the extension of the Ashram flyover up to DND Flyway on the busy traffic intersection where commuters continue to face snarls.
According to a PWD official, the project is likely to be completed in September and around 35% civil work is pending. “All pillars have been erected and pier caps on top of the pillars are being installed. Twelve pier caps out of total of 27 are in place. In many cases, several pillars comprise of one pier and there are 29 pillars overall,” the official said.
PWD began work on the flyover extension in February last year, even as the agency was struggling to finish the underpass, adding to the pain of commuters who had to go through the intersection daily. Even after the opening of the underpass, traffic moving towards Noida and Sarai Kale Khan from Lajpat Nagar continue to face trouble at Ashram -- Delhi’s busiest traffic intersection which is used by over 350,000 vehicles daily.
According to the plan, the existing Ashram flyover will be extended by constructing 1.4-km-long six lane elevated road which will touch down where DND starts. Near DND the elevated road will split into two wings -- one towards the flyway and the other will go in the direction of Sarai Kale Khan. The flyover extension will further smoothen movement between South Delhi and Noida by making Lajpat Nagar to Noida Signal free. It is expected to cost ₹128 crores.
Experts on Monday said that PWD needs to undertake several measures at the Ashram intersection to smoothen the traffic movement.
S Velmurugan, chief scientist, traffic engineering and safety division, Central Road Research Institute, said the situation at the Ashram intersection will be relieved fully only when the flyover extension project is completed, and vehicles could move freely on all sides. He added that PWD also needs to improve the pedestrian infrastructure to prevent fatal accidents.
“The bus stop beyond the petrol pump needs to be relocated to its original location near CSIR apartments which had a proper bus bay. The intersection also had several table top crossing which were removed and need to be rebuilt. There is a kink in the underpass for which PWD will have to install solar steps and flexible median markers at the centre at a gap of every 9 metres,” he added.
Amid case spike, Delhi ups Covid testing
For the early detection of Covid-19 infections, the Delhi government is setting up free testing camps across the Capital to ensure that anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms can be tracked and isolated. Delhi on Monday recorded 1,011 new Covid cases and one death from the disease, according to the Delhi government's daily health bulletin. Since Friday, the Capital has been seeing over 1,000 new cases daily.
Delhi: South civic body says building that collapsed was ‘unsafe’
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday said that the four-storey building in South Delhi's Satya Niketan which collapsed on Monday afternoon, trapping six labourers and killing two, was last month marked for illegal alterations to the structure, and added that it had informed the police and the district administration about it.
Punjab government to form fair, transparent excise policy: Harpal Cheema
Excise and taxation minister, Punjab, Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the state government will form a fair and transparent excise policy after considering the suggestions given by the stakeholders for the smooth functioning of the state. Cheema said the present government has been formed to eradicate corruption. Bhullar meets transporters Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday met private bus operators and assured them that their genuine demands will be considered sympathetically.
Show humility for panth’s betterment, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa tells Badals
Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa while expressing concern over the rising disparity among the panth, asked Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and his family to show humility for the betterment of the panth and step down from active politics. In a press statement, Dhindsa who was number two in SAD as secretary-general but resigned in 2019 to form a separate party said the entire Sikh community should remain united and work for the betterment of the panth and society.
Kuldeep Dhaliwal honours 13 national award-winning PRIs of Punjab
Rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal on Monday honoured the representatives of all 13 national award-winning Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) of the state. The award-winning PRIs include zila parishad, Patiala, block samitis Machiwara in Ludhiana and Kapurthala, gram panchayats Raikhana in Bathinda, Rohle (Ludhiana), Nagal Gharian (SAS Nagar), Bhutal Kalan (Sangrur), Nurpur Jattan (Kapurthala), Talwandi Sangehre (Jalandhar) and Doburji (Hoshiarpur).
